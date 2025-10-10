This article originally appeared on Focal Points and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

The Alliance of Indigenous Nations International Tribunal—recognized by Canada on a Nation-to-Nation basis—has issued a historic global Order intended to take immediate worldwide effect.

First reported by Dr. Joseph Sansone and Lisa Miron, in a stunning and historic move, the Alliance of Indigenous Nations (A.I.N.) International Tribunal has issued an ORDER and DECLARATION stating that “mRNA nanoparticle injections are in fact biological and technological weapons of mass destruction.”

This marks the first formal judicial declaration by any recognized international authority categorizing the COVID-19 mRNA products as biological weapons.

You can read entire Alliance of Indigenous Nations declaration here:

Ain Declaration Of Mrna Bioweapons 581KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Here it’s important to note that in December 2024, Canada’s Ministry of Crown–Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs (CIRNAC) formally acknowledged the Alliance of Indigenous Nations, its Treaty, and its International Tribunal—a judicial body composed of judges from every continent. In its official letter dated December 13, 2024, Canada affirmed that its relationship with the A.I.N. exists on a Nation-to-Nation basis, thereby recognizing the Tribunal as a sovereign legal authority under Indigenous and international law:

This declaration aligns with our recent study by Zywiec et al, which demonstrated that the COVID-19 mRNA injections violate the Biological Weapons Convention, the Nuremberg Code, the Helsinki Declaration, and the U.S. Constitution.

It also aligns with Minnesota Bill HF3219, which classifies mRNA injections and related products as weapons of mass destruction under Section 609.712, prohibiting their possession or distribution within the state.

Whether this unprecedented declaration will trigger tangible legal or governmental action remains to be seen. But it sets a historic precedent: a recognized international tribunal has formally named the COVID-19 mRNA injections as weapons of mass destruction—placing the burden squarely on world governments, public health agencies, and courts of law to respond. In the wake of mounting scientific evidence, legislative movements like Minnesota’s HF3219, and now this sweeping international judgment, the dam is bursting open.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

