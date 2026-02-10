This article originally appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Harold Hutchison

Independent journalist Cam Higby broadcast an audio dispatch feed of a group using the Signal app to coordinate efforts to obstruct Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on his Monday show.

At least one so-called “rapid response” network in Minnesota is tracking vehicles used by ICE, broadcasting their locations and summoning backup to confront the agents, often leading to assaults and physical altercations, Fox News Digital reported. Higby was asked to check in by one of the group’s dispatchers while he was on the air during the episode, which was later taken down by YouTube, citing copyright issues.

“Hey! Welcome to the Cam Higby show! Would you like to say hello?” Higby greeted the dispatcher, who responded, “You are…”

“I am Cam Higby and you are live right now on the Cam Higby show!” Higby replied. “Would you like to say hello?”

The fatal shootings of Alex Pretti and Renee Nicole Good occurred during confrontations involving “rapid-response” to ICE operations seeking to apprehend illegal immigrants with criminal records. Higby has previously posted material from these anti-ICE Signal groups on his X feed, including a manual apparently used by one so-called “rapid response” network.

“Are we having an OPSEC problem, dispatch?” one member of the anti-ICE network asked.

“Yep, this is dispatch from the Cam Higby show,” Higby said. “You are absolutely having OPSEC problems right now, that is for sure. You are live on the air.”

The United States Army defined OPSEC, or operational security, as “a process of identifying critical information for mission success by analyzing how adversaries might learn this critical information and taking the countermeasures required to prevent the adversaries from interpreting or piecing together critical information in time to be useful.”

After some startled reactions, including one member of the group directing a vulgar comment toward Higby, the dispatcher restored order.

A Daily Caller News Foundation reporter was assaulted by anti-ICE rioters near a makeshift roadblock on Feb. 2, which Minneapolis police later cleared. Higby and fellow independent journalist Nick Sortor survived an attack by a mob of anti-ICE rioters in January.

The anti-ICE rioters have directed violence against counter-protesters who support the immigration enforcement operations. Video taken by DCNF reporter Jorge Ventura on Jan. 17 showed anti-ICE rioters attacking a counter-protester, who attended an event sponsored by independent journalist Jake Lang to protest welfare fraud perpetrated by Somali migrants that federal officials estimated to have cost taxpayers at least $9 billion.

