The Vigilant Fox

The Vigilant Fox

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Occam's avatar
Occam
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To be fair, both parties' shenanigans around gerrymandering should be curtailed. It's stupid power-politics and not good for this country. Just because you're in power, you shouldn't be able to redraw electoral maps to benefit you.

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