Guest post by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

More mRNA doses → more IgG4 (↑11x) → higher risk of infection (↑1.8x)

Last month, I reported on the sixth study that demonstrates negative efficacy of COVID-19 mRNA injections, solidifying their role as infection-promoters:

A new study titled, Post-vaccination IgG4 and IgG2 class switch associates with increased risk of SARS-CoV-2 infections, marks the seventh study to show an increased risk of infection after mRNA injection while also revealing the likely underlying mechanism behind this phenomenon:

Objectives Repeated COVID-19 mRNA vaccinations increase SARS-CoV-2 IgG4 antibodies, indicating extensive IgG class switching following the first booster dose. This shift in IgG subclasses raises concerns due to the limited ability of IgG4 to mediate Fc-dependent effector functions. Methods To assess the impact of IgG4 induction on protective immunity, we analyzed longitudinal SARS-CoV-2 IgG subclasses, C1q and FcγR responses, and neutralizing activity in a well-characterized cohort of healthcare workers in Spain. Results Elevated IgG4 levels and higher ratios of non-cytophilic to cytophilic antibodies after booster vaccination were significantly associated with an increased risk of breakthrough infections (IgG4 HR[10-fold increase]=1.8, 95% CI=1.2–2.7; non-cytophilic to cytophilic ratio HR[10-fold increase]=1.5, 95% CI=1.1–1.9). Moreover, an increased non-cytophilic to cytophilic antibody ratio correlated with reduced functionality, including neutralization. Conclusions These findings suggest a potential association between IgG4 induction by mRNA vaccination and a higher risk of breakthrough infection, warranting further investigation into vaccination strategies to ensure sustained protection.

Here's what this means in simple terms:

1. Antibody Shift After Repeated mRNA Doses

After three or more doses of mRNA injections like Pfizer or Moderna, the immune system starts to produce significantly more IgG4 antibodies (and also IgG2). In fact, the study found that IgG4 levels increased by nearly 11-fold (median 10.85x) following the third dose — a striking shift in antibody profile. By contrast, IgG1 and IgG3 responses were either modest or declined over time.

These antibody types, IgG4 and IgG2, are known as “non-cytophilic,” meaning they don’t do much to recruit immune cells to attack the virus. This is very different from IgG1 and IgG3, which are “cytophilic” — they actively engage the immune system to clear infections.

This antibody class-switching effect was not observed in people who received adenoviral vector vaccines or in those who were naturally infected. It appears to be unique to the mRNA injection platform.

2. Why This Matters

IgG4 and IgG2 are not only weaker at neutralizing the virus, but they may actually train the body to tolerate repeated exposure — a phenomenon typically seen in allergies or chronic infections.

This study showed that:

A 10-fold increase in IgG4 levels was linked with a 1.8x higher risk of breakthrough infection .

( Hazard Ratio [HR] = 1.8; 95% CI: 1.2–2.7 )

A 10-fold increase in the ratio of non-cytophilic (IgG4 + IgG2) to cytophilic (IgG1 + IgG3) antibodies was associated with a 1.5x higher infection risk.

(HR = 1.5; 95% CI: 1.1–1.9)

3. Impaired Immune System

The study also found that higher IgG4 and IgG2 levels correlated with:

Lower neutralizing antibody activity (i.e., antibodies were less able to block the virus)

Reduced Fc receptor engagement , which means a weaker ability to call in immune cells like natural killer cells and phagocytes

Overall impaired immune defense

Bottom Line

More mRNA doses → more IgG4 (↑11x) → higher risk of infection (↑1.8x)

These data suggest that repeated mRNA injections dangerously reprogram the immune system. This will likely be seen with the entire mRNA platform, no matter the target antigen.

It’s time to use common sense and abandon this disastrous platform that repeatedly demonstrates harm and failure.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

