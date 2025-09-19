This article originally appeared on ZeroHedge and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Tyler Durden

They say a picture of destructive progressive policies is worth 1,000 pounds words. And today the world saw that picture.

Outspoken Trump administration critic and generally useless liberal bureaucrat Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is facing backlash after proudly posing with a so-called “Peacekeeper” who days later was arrested for murder during a Louis Vuitton robbery. Because, of course.

The man, 35-year-old Keller McMillan, was one of seven charged with murder, burglary, and retail theft after a brazen smash-and-grab at the luxury retailer, according to the Daily Mail. Or, "mostly peaceful", as Democrats would likely label it.

Prosecutors say the crew used stolen vehicles to ram the store before fleeing at high speed. McMillan and his accomplices allegedly caused the crash that killed 40-year-old father Mark Arceta, who was on his way to his last day of work before paternity leave. His partner gave birth to their son the following day.

Shockingly, McMillan was working as a state-funded “Peacekeeper” — a program Pritzker promotes as a solution to violent crime.

McMillan even sat at a roundtable with the governor earlier this month, where Pritzker praised him and others as examples of “community violence prevention.” A smiling photo of the two was circulated in a press release but quickly scrubbed from Pritzker’s website after McMillan’s arrest.

The Daily Mail writes that McMillan’s criminal past was no secret. His rap sheet stretches back a decade with charges including domestic battery, gang activity, and multiple fugitive warrants — the most recent issued just last October. Critics are now asking how such a figure was ever placed in a taxpayer-backed program supposedly aimed at reducing violence.

Former Riverside police chief Tom Weitzel blasted the governor’s office as “incompetent,” arguing that allowing McMillan into the program and posing with him revealed a “total lack of due diligence.” He called the Peacekeepers little more than a “feel-good” scheme that enlists violent felons instead of keeping neighborhoods safe.

Pritzker, meanwhile, has defended the initiative, claiming these programs make communities safer. But the reality is clear: under his watch, a so-called “peacekeeper” turned out to be a violent criminal, and an innocent father is dead.

Or as Pritzker calls it, your tax dollars at work...

