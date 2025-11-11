Editorial credit: Aaron J Hill / Shutterstock.com

Guest post by Dan Lyman

An illegal alien with a significant criminal history has been arrested in connection with a shooting targeting U.S. Border Patrol (USBP) agents in Chicago this weekend, authorities say.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced that a suspect was in custody and more leads are being investigated following Saturday’s shooting, which unfolded during a series of mob attacks on federal immigration agents in the sanctuary city.

The suspect is a Mexican citizen with prior convictions for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon/vehicle, felony possession of a weapon, and illegal entry.

“He is currently marked as a violator of the Laken Riley Act, pending charges related to assaulting officers,” DHS explained in a statement.

Border Patrol Commander Gregory Bovino slammed Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson for sanctuary policies that shield dangerous foreign criminals.

“This individual should not have been in this country, so the fact that he has re-violated again, and still has a firearm, is very concerning to use in law enforcement — especially in light of the fact that the Latin Kings have put an additional hit out on federal law enforcement,” Bovino told Fox News on Monday.

Customs and Border Protection (CBP) recently circulated an internal Officer Safety Alert warning that Latin Kings leadership “authorized a ‘shoot on sight’ directive targeting immigration officer/agents conducting immigration enforcement activities in support of Operation Midways Blitz in Chicago and surrounding areas.”

“Officer/agents are reminded to maintain heightened situational awareness and exercise extreme caution when conducting enforcement activities.”

Chicago has become a battlefield as domestic terrorists and foreign gang members wage war against federal authorities carrying out Operation Midway Blitz.

