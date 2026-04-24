This article originally appeared on m o d e r n i t y and was republished with permission.

Guest post by @ModernityNews

Outrage is exploding across America after an illegal alien punched a Texas mother in the face, ripped her 3-year-old daughter from her arms, and bit and ate parts of the toddler’s face in a random, unprovoked assault at Espada Park in San Antonio.

The savage attack, captured in raw detail by local news and shared widely on X, highlights the unrelenting cost of open borders policies that continue to endanger American families.

The suspect, 24-year-old Atharva Vyas, an illegal immigrant from India, emerged from the woods around 3 p.m. on Saturday, while Gabriela Perez, 27, was at the South Side park with her family. He punched Perez in the face, grabbed her by the hair causing her to drop her daughter, then attacked the 3-year-old by biting her face, resulting in serious bodily injury including the loss of two teeth. Bystanders tackled and restrained him until police arrived.

Perez described the nightmare: “It was a f***ing zombie movie. Like what the heck.” She added that it was “a scene out of a horror movie.” Her daughter is recovering from the wounds inflicted by the savage.

KSAT also reports that Perez says the man attempted to plunge his thumbs into her daughter’s eyes.

“He tried poking at (her) eyes with his thumb,” Perez said. “He hit me. He was a big man. I just remember laying there and looking for (her daughter) and I just see him on top trying to do the thumb.”

The mother has posted images of the toddler’s injuries to a Go Fund Me, noting that “Since the attack, my daughter has needed constant care, comfort, and reassurance. She is unable to return to daycare or be left with anyone else, so I have had to take time away from work to be by her side.”

Vyas faces charges of injury to a child with intent to cause bodily injury, assault causing bodily injury, aggravated assault, and illegal entry from a foreign nation. San Antonio Police confirmed he was a stranger to the victims with no apparent motive.

This barbarism is the predictable outcome of years of open borders and lax enforcement.

In a separate incident in West Palm Beach, Florida, two illegal aliens from Guatemala — Josue D. Mendez-Sales, 27, and Pablo N. Cobon-Mendez, 23 — have been formally indicted by a Palm Beach County grand jury on capital charges of sexual battery on a child under 12 years of age.

The repeated abuse of the 7-year-old girl carries the death penalty under Florida law. One of the suspects is reportedly the victim’s father, and both men confessed to the assaults during police questioning.

And in yet another incident in Charlotte County, Florida, 20-year-old Samuel Cobos-Carmona — an illegal immigrant from Mexico who had previously been deported in 2021 before illegally re-entering the country — has been arrested for sexually battering a 13-year-old boy both orally and anally.

The attack occurred while the victim and his 8-year-old brother were playing hide-and-seek in the woods behind their father’s home. Cobos-Carmona had befriended the boys before carrying out the assault. He later confessed to the crime during questioning by deputies.

These latest attacks fit the grim pattern we have relentlessly detailed:

Anibal Armando Chavarria Muy was arrested in Fairfax County, VA, after he allegedly fatally stabbed a man inside a home.

In another case, an illegal alien murdered a Virginia mother in cold blood. That killer, a Sierra Leone national with over 30 prior arrests including rape, should never have been on American streets.

This bloodshed is almost a daily occurrence now. Meanwhile, Governor Abigail Spanberger is passing laws to protect criminal illegals from ICE and releasing them back on the streets. Spanberger’s termination of 287(g) agreements with ICE and her push for laws shielding illegals from federal detention have turned Virginia into yet another killing field.

83-year-old Air Force veteran and grandfather Richard Williams succumbed to injuries after being randomly shoved onto NYC subway tracks by four-time deported Honduran national Bairon Hernandez.

Then there was the Chicago murder of Loyola University freshman Sheridan Gorman by a Venezuelan illegal released twice under Biden policies.

Governor JB Pritzker attempted to deflect, blaming Trump and federal enforcement failures for the Gorman killing despite his state’s sanctuary rules enabling the killer’s release after a shoplifting arrest.

These horrific incidents are the direct result of open-borders ideology and sanctuary policies that prioritize criminal non-citizens over American lives. The Department of Homeland Security has already warned that such moves amount to playing Russian roulette with citizens’ safety.

Savages marauding around the country illegally, attacking kids and eating their faces. How can it get any worse?

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