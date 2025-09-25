This article originally appeared on ZeroHedge and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Tyler Durden

The below interview exchange between CNN’s warmonger in chief Christiane Amanpour and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is a perfect illustrator of why NATO countries in eastern Europe and the Baltics are now hyping recent Russian drones incursions into European airspace. There is a new dangerous drive to ‘confront’ Russia, potentially sparking WW3, at a moment Ukraine forces continue steadily losing ground along the front lines...

Amanpour wants NATO and the EU to “punch back” against Russia and hit it “on the nose” - even though this chickenhawk armchair general herself will never fight this conflict.

Von der Leyen assured Amanpour that the option of shooting Russian aircraft out of the sky is “on the table” - following last week’s alleged drone and jet incursion incidents which took place in Poland, Romania, and Estonia. In each instance jets were scrambled from the NATO countries.

“My opinion is we have to defend every square centimeter of the territory,” von der Leyen told the CNN correspondent. “That means if there is an intrusion in the airspace, after warning, after being very clear, of course the option of shooting down a fighter jet that is intruding our airspace is on the table.”

President Trump could potentially veto such a drastic action if formal consultations were held, but it does present the highly dangerous scenario of a NATO member choosing to ‘shoot first, consult later’ if airspace is violated.

Russian Ambassador to France, Alexey Meshkov, has said in a fresh interview with the RTL news channel published Thursday that if NATO shoots down a Russian plane this “would be war”.

He warned: “You know, there are many NATO planes that violate Russian airspace, deliberately or not, but it happens quite often. They are not shot down afterward.“ He didn’t follow with any specific example of this, however.

#ad: Your diet isn’t perfect—and that’s okay.

Global Healing’s Organic Multivitamin is here to help you fill the gaps with over 30 essential vitamins and minerals your body needs to feel its best.

There are no coatings, no fillers—just clean, high-quality nutrients your body can actually use. It’s a simple, effective way to support your daily health and give your body the care it deserves.

Experience the difference you can actually feel. Use code VFOX at checkout for 10% off your order.

Nourish Your Body Today

DISCLOSURE: This is an affiliate link. I may earn a commission if you make a purchase here, at no additional cost to you.

Meshkov further in the remarks denied accusations that Russian warplanes have been deliberately entering NATO countries’ airspace. The biggest instance was Estonia’s allegation that three Russian MiG-31 jets violated Estonia for 12-minutes over the Gulf of Finland last Friday morning.

Currently, there’s been a lot of speculation over where President Trump stands in all of this. He has made comments which appeared to downplay the drone and jet incursion incidents, but he’s also this week at the UN encouraged Ukraine’s Zelensky to seek to take back all territory currently held by the Russians. He has previously repeatedly said that the world must avoid WW3 with Russia at all costs, and has sought to improve US-Russia bilateral relations of late.

Copyright 2025 ZeroHedge

Share