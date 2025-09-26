This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Cristina Laila

ICE agents on Friday arrested the Superintendent of Des Moines, Iowa, Public Schools – an illegal alien from Guyana with a prior weapons arrest.

According to Fox News, Dr. Ian Andre Roberts was an active ICE fugitive with a deportation order since May 2024. As soon as ICE agents identified themselves, Roberts fled in his car and sped off. He then abandoned his car and fled on foot. Federal agents found him hiding in shrubbery and took him into custody.

Agents found a loaded handgun and a fixed-blade hunting knife in Roberts’ vehicle.

Per Fox News reporter Bill Melugin:

A senior ICE official tells @FoxNews that today, ICE arrested the Superintendent of Des Moines, Iowa Public Schools, Dr. Ian Andre Roberts, who ICE says is an illegal alien from Guyana and active ICE fugitive with a deportation order since May 2024. Fox is told Dr. Roberts fled from ICE agents in his car once they ID’d themselves as immigration agents, speeding away, then abandoning the car. He was found in a brushy area 200 yards away with the help of an Iowa State Police K9. Per ICE official, agents found a loaded gun, a “fixed blade hunting knife”, and $3,000 cash in Dr. Robert’s vehicle. Per senior ICE official, Roberts first entered the U.S. in 1999 on a F-1 student visa at St. John’s University was ordered removed from the United States on May 22, 2024, with proceedings being held in absentia. On April 24, 2025, an Immigration Judge in Dallas, TX denied a Motion to Reopen his immigration case. Fox is told Dr. Roberts also has a weapons arrest in 2020, though the disposition of that charge/case is currently unclear.

Fox News is reporting that ICE agents recovered a loaded Glock 19 in Roberts’ vehicle.

Full statement from ICE:

ICE arrests criminal alien serving as Des Moines Public Schools Superintendent; prior weapons charges and in possession of loaded handgun at time of arrest “ICE Des Moines today arrested Ian Andre Roberts, a criminal illegal alien from Guyana in possession of a loaded handgun, $3,000 in cash and a fixed blade hunting knife. At the time of his arrest Roberts was working as the Superintendent of Des Moines Public Schools despite being an illegal alien with a final order of removal and no work authorization. During a targeted enforcement operation on Sept. 26, 2025, officers approached Roberts in his vehicle after identifying himself, but he sped away. Officers later discovered his vehicle abandoned near a wooded area. State Patrol assisted in locating the subject and he was taken into ICE custody. Roberts has existing weapon possession charges from February 5, 2020. Roberts entered the United States in 1999 on a student visa and was given a final order of removal by an immigration judge in May of 2024. The investigation into how Roberts acquired the handgun is being turned over to the ATF. It is a violation of federal law for those in the U.S. without legal status to possess a firearm and ammunition. “This suspect was arrested in possession of a loaded weapon in a vehicle provided by Des Moines Public Schools after fleeing federal law enforcement,” said ICE ERO St. Paul Field Office Director Sam Olson. “This should be a wake-up call for our communities to the great work that our officers are doing every day to remove public safety threats. How this illegal alien was hired without work authorization, a final order of removal, and a prior weapons charge is beyond comprehension and should alarm the parents of that school district.” ICE is grateful for the assistance of the Iowa State Patrol in apprehending this subject.”

Arrest photo released by federal law enforcement:

