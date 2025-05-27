This article originally appeared on PharmaFiles and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Aussie17

Professor Dr. Mustafa Ali Mohd, a Malaysian scientist who’s been digging into the world of toxicology—you know, the study of things that can quietly mess with your health, like chemicals in your water or that plastic bottle you’re sipping from. This guy’s not just another lab coat; he’s a game-changer, and his work with the World Health Organization (WHO) proves it.

Professor Mustafa Ali works at the University of Malaya, leading a team at some fancy-sounding place called the Shimadzu-UMMC Centre for Xenobiotics Study. Xenobiotics? That’s the sciency term for weird unnatural chemicals that don’t belong in your body—like bisphenol A (BPA) from plastics or pollutants floating around in the air. He’s using high-tech gear, like chromatography and mass spectrometry, to sniff out these bad boys in tiny amounts, whether they’re hiding in your blood, breast milk, or the river nearby.

Prof Mustafa’s not just poking around in labs; he’s been tapped by the WHO to help figure out what’s safe to eat or drink. Ever heard of melamine? It’s a chemical that caused a big scare when it showed up in food a while back. Mustafa was on the WHO panel that studied it, helping set rules to keep that junk out of your groceries. Same deal with BPA—you know, the stuff in plastic bottles that’s got everyone worried about hormones going haywire. His work helps the WHO draw lines in the sand, telling countries how to keep their food and water safe.

But it’s not just about food. Mustafa’s also knee-deep in studying environmental nasties like phthalates and PCBs—chemicals that end up in soil, water, and even breast milk. He’s looking at how they might mess with kids’ health, which is the kind of thing that makes you stop and think. How much of this stuff is floating around us, and why aren’t more people talking about it? His research is like a wake-up call, showing us we need to clean up our act—literally.

Anyway, just to cut the chase, Prof Mustafa has got some serious cred: bagged the Excellent Scientist Award in 2005 from Malaysia’s Ministry of Higher Education and was named a Top Research Scientist in 2012 by the Malaysian Academy of Science. That’s not just a pat on the back; it’s proof he’s making waves. So, next time you’re wondering who’s out there keeping an eye on the chemicals creeping into our lives, think of Professor Mustafa Ali. He’s not super well known because he is not seeking big fame but he’s the guy making sure the world’s a little less toxic, one study at a time.

Prof Mustafa has been there working as a consultant for the WHO, jetting off to places like Geneva and Canada for high-stakes meetings on global health problems. “I know how WHO works,” he’s said, but don’t expect him to spill all the secrets. Why? Because “there were 10 forms to sign, phones had to be kept outside, everything was very strict.” Sounds like a spy movie, doesn’t it? He’s seen the WHO’s inner workings, and let’s just say it’s a tightly locked system. But when he tried to speak out, things got ugly fast. “Two or three months before the vaccine came out, I already told the media not to take this vaccine. We’re not sure yet,” he revealed, only to have “my mouth shut, and I was threatened in all sorts of ways.” Can you imagine a top scientist being gagged like that? It didn’t stop there. He also suggested, “Take ivermectin,” as an alternative, but that got him in even hotter water. “I was also suppressed, they gave another warning until I was almost arrested,” he said. Who’s got the power to silence a guy like this? It makes you wonder what they’re so afraid of him saying. Despite the threats, Mustafa’s still fighting to get the truth out about health risks and the systems that control what we’re told.

And it’s not just about silencing his voice. Mustafa’s seen the playbook up close—how the system pushes one narrative and buries the rest. “All the media available comes from one channel; everything else is deleted,” he’s said. His YouTube and TikTok accounts? “I’ve had to register my YouTube and others dozens of times because they delete it, they don’t allow it. TikTok comes out today, tomorrow it’s shut down, finished.” Sounds like someone’s desperate to keep him quiet, right? He’s called out the coercion, too, pointing out how the system leaned on everyone—doctors, scholars, even religious leaders—to push a single story, noting how these so-called experts weren’t always the real deal. And don’t get him started on the FDA. “This FDA, if you go to any part of the world, doctors will believe whatever if its FDA approved,” he’s said, but he’s skeptical of how emergency approvals were used to fast-track things while alternatives like ivermectin were swept under the rug. “We had ivermectin at that time. But if you mentioned ivermectin, your place would be in jail.”

The Vaccine is Fraud

“The vaccine is fraud. Don’t trust it, it’s a scam, it’s not real,” he’s declared, echoing what many of us skeptics have been shouting from the rooftops. He’s convinced this isn’t a vaccine at all, but gene therapy—a whole different beast. Traditional vaccines? They take a weakened virus, slip it into your body, and let your immune system build its own army. “That’s natural,” he says. “Our body will produce antibodies” on its own. But mRNA? “They give something that changes our genetics,” he warns, pointing to a shady setup where each batch is different, with unpredictable effects like blood clots or even sudden deaths. What are they putting in these bottles, and why can’t we know? Mustafa’s seen the studies, especially from America, that call this strategy “fake and deliberately made.” He’s adamant it’s all part of a “planned agenda, not something natural.” His advice? Skip the fear-mongering about viruses and masks, focus on boosting your immune system, and don’t fall for the narrative. “If there’s a little virus, we can handle it,” he says. So why the obsession with jabs that might be messing with our DNA? Sounds like a question the globalists don’t want us asking.

SOURCE: Video Sourced from Malaysian Muslim Consumer’s Association Lawyers Panel Press Conference date 21 May 2025

