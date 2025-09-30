This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Jim Hoft

Democrats are OUTRAGED that they will not be able fund healthcare for illegal aliens as a shutdown looms.

And, thanks to Trump and his administration, the entire country knows that Democrats are willing to shut down the entire government so they can spend tens of billions on healthcare for people who should not be in the country in the first place.

Nancy Pelosi was spitting fire today during her interview with NBC.

She even dropped an F-bomb twice.

NBC reporter: Do you have confidence that this is actually a real negotiation that is going to happen at the White House later today? Nancy Pelosi: I have no idea. Going into it, let’s review what the President has said. What we’re talking about is meeting the health care needs of the American people, little babies, moms with breast cancer, dads with a stroke, and all of that. The President has said, I hear what they’re saying. It’s all unserious and ridiculous. In fact, I’ve listened to their sh*t, and I tell them to go f*ck themselves. I can’t believe I use that word. My kids will be shocked. My grandchildren will be further shocked. I’m just quoting the President of the United States. I think the leverage springs not from any shared values with him if that’s what he thinks health care is about, and f*ck yourself, but that it is something that they’re hearing from constituents that they do not want to see the health care costs go up if the Affordable Care Act subsidies are not extended.

Via NBC Boston.

