Guest post by Nicole Silverio

USA Today Washington Bureau chief Susan Page said on Wednesday that the day she got the COVID vaccine was on par with the joy she felt at her wedding.

During a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, President Donald Trump praised his first administration’s rollout of the COVID vaccine through Operation Warp Speed, a government program that facilitated the speedy creation and production of the vaccine. Page said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that she was so “grateful” to get that first jab in her arm that she “felt like crying.”

“I remember when I got my first COVID vaccine like it was the day I got married. I remember standing in a long line in the cold and I got this vaccine and I felt like crying, I was so grateful for having it. There were so many Americans and people around the world dying from COVID and then suddenly we had this vaccine available,” Page said.

The administration removed the COVID vaccine from the immunization schedule for healthy pregnant women, teenagers and children in May under the direction of Health and Humans Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. A study by Yale University found in February that COVID vaccines could be linked to a spike protein that causes excessive fatigue, brain fog and muscle aches in some individuals.

Trump’s administration also directed government agencies in early August to scrap a Biden-era policy that required an employee’s COVID vaccination status to be on record, including a person’s non-compliance with vaccine mandates. Agencies were further directed to stop considering a person’s vaccination status in the hiring process.

Under former President Joe Biden’s administration, many government employees were fired over their refusal to get the vaccine or were forced to get the jab to protect their job security.

The administration also announced that yearly COVID boosters will no longer be approved for healthy people, stating that more evidence must be presented that the booster is safe and effective. A 2022 British Medical Journal study found that the negative effects of the vaccine for college students outweighed the benefits.

