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Lisa B's avatar
Lisa B
4h

There are a lot of us that refused. We were treated horribly, called out for being selfish. We will never hear an apology. What breaks my heart is that everyone around me is now struggling with the after effects of that poison. People were so gullible. I question everything and my trust in the medical and pharmaceutical industries is ZERO!

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Evonne S.'s avatar
Evonne S.
4hEdited

Thank you Stephen A. - the rest of everyone need an apology….I won’t hold my breath…families have been torn apart, business closed, jobs lost and let’s not forget our children ! One of the saddest time in our country 🇺🇸🇺🇸

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