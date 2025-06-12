This article originally appeared on ZeroHedge and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Tyler Durden

Sen. Alex Padilla (D-CA) was physically removed from a DHS press conference and placed in handcuffs on Thursday, after reportedly lunging at Homeland Security secretary Kristi Noem during a press conference in Los Angeles.

Watch:

As Axios reports;

In a video posted to X by Fox News reporter Bill Melugin, Padilla was seen being grabbed and pushed out of the press conference while saying he had "questions for the secretary."

"I am Senator Alex Padilla," Padilla said in the video. He was then grabbed by multiple men and shoved out of the room.

Further video showed Padilla being handcuffed and detained in the hallway outside the room.

"He is not currently detained, and we are working to get additional information," Padilla's office said in a statement on Thursday.

Noem subsequently said she would contact Padilla and "try to have a conversation," NBC News reported.

