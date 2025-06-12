The Vigilant Fox

The Vigilant Fox

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Letters from Rural America's avatar
Letters from Rural America
21m

OFFICIAL Clown Army of Resistance (C.A.R.) Statement on the Detention of and Physical Assault on Senator Padilla

https://open.substack.com/pub/lettersfromruralamerica/p/official-car-statement-on-the-detention

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
G S's avatar
G S
3h

The minimum charge should be stupidity. You're a small fish, walking into a much bigger pond, and demanding your "rights". Did you organize the press conference? No? STFU!!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 The Vigilant Fox
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture