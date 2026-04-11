This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Cristina Laila

Hunter Biden has reportedly fled the US and is $17 million in debt.

Why doesn’t Hunter Biden just sell a few pieces of his highly coveted art? Don’t each one of Hunter Biden’s art pieces cost more than a Degas?

It is unclear where Hunter Biden is currently residing; however, last March, he was spotted out and about with his wife in South Africa.

Hunter’s wife, Melissa Cohen, is from South Africa.

Last year, Laura Loomer obtained photos of Hunter Biden, his second wife, Melissa Cohen, and their toddler son, Beau, on a lavish vacation in Cape Town, South Africa, with US Secret Service agents in tow.

Additional photos of Hunter Biden and his wife, Melissa Cohen, surrounded by taxpayer-funded Secret Service:

Shortly after Laura Loomer and The New York Post reported that Hunter Biden fled the US and was in South Africa last year, Trump stripped the former first son’s Secret Service protection.

“Hunter Biden has had Secret Service protection for an extended period of time, all paid for by the United States Taxpayer. There are as many as 18 people on this Detail, which is ridiculous! He is currently vacationing in, of all places, South Africa, where the Human Rights of people has been strenuously questioned,” Trump said last year on Truth Social.

“Because of this, South Africa has been taken off our list of Countries receiving Economic and Financial Assistance. Please be advised that, effective immediately, Hunter Biden will no longer receive Secret Service protection. Likewise, Ashley Biden who has 13 agents will be taken off the list,” Trump said on Truth Social.

According to The Daily Mail, Hunter Biden is being sued by his former lawyers for outstanding legal fees.

The Daily Mail reported:

Hunter Biden has quietly pulled up stakes and left the country amid claims he is $17 million in debt and living overseas, the Daily Mail can reveal. The disclosure came in a new legal filing submitted by his attorney Barry Coburn on April 6, in Washington DC, where the first son is being sued by his former attorneys at Winston & Strawn. The court filing bluntly states ‘Mr Biden lives abroad’, and argues that the former First Son ‘cannot afford’ to pay off his outstanding legal fees. The law firm defended Hunter, 56, in his tax and gun crimes cases, as well as other legal battles, but claims he failed to pay bills ‘substantially in excess of $50,000’. On a podcast appearance last year Hunter himself claimed he was in ‘$17 million of debt.’ Coburn declined to comment to the Daily Mail, and did not specify where in the world Hunter, 56, now lives – but it’s not America. However, last year Hunter was spotted spending time in South Africa, the birthplace of his wife Melissa, 39, the mother of his youngest child.

Copyright 2026 The Gateway Pundit

Share