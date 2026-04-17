This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Paul Serran

Boars and bots are a feature of our ‘Brave New World’.

Wild boars are a growing plague in many European cities, invading urban areas like Rome, Barcelona, Berlin, Madrid, and Warsaw.

The beats roam streets, parks, and suburbs in family groups, rooting up lawns, scattering garbage, attacking pets, and occasionally humans.

Cities are trying to cull the boar populations, as well as hunting, barriers…

Now, even experimental tech like ‘herding robots’ is seen as a possible solution to wild pigs invading urban areas.

In Japan, they’ve got the radioactive hogs

The New York Post reported:

“Bizarre footage shows the moment an AI-powered robot chased away a herd of wild pigs in Warsaw, Poland. The bot pursues the boars across a parking lot. The clip shows one of Chinese firm Unitree’s now ubiquitous G1 humanoid bots — curiously named Edward Warchocki — jogging across an empty parking lot while pursuing the hairy hogs. Unfortunately, the fleet-footed porkers evade their bipedal pursuer, prompting the cybernetic swineherd to raise its fist in frustration.”

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