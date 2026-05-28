The Vigilant Fox

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Franklin O'Kanu's avatar
Franklin O'Kanu
2h

So the history of vaccines goes back to the Rothschild and Louis Pasteur. I talk about Jewish mythology influenced Pasteur to develop the idea of vaccines based on a religious concepts: https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/rich-people-do-magic

But yes, scientism is a cult. From vaccines to viruses and space and all. Modern scientism is a religion and I’ve break that down on my stack.

Here’s an open piece on the lies and then here’s an older archived piece specifically on the religion of scientism:

https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/lies-not-discussed-within-the-truth

https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/the-religious-tenants-of-scientism

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Proberta's avatar
Proberta
2h

My teacher asked "If you were tasked with killing 7billion people, and you had to do it in the most controlled, efficient, and profitable way possible, how would you do it?"

Answer: Poison

Completely controlled, extremely efficient, and highly profitable.

Now you just have to get 7billion people to take the poison, either knowingly or unknowingly.

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