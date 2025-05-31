The following information is based on a report originally published by A Midwestern Doctor. Key details have been streamlined and editorialized for clarity and impact. Read the original report here.

If Big Pharma controls the media, the tech platforms, and the government, who’s left to hold them accountable?

Remember this?

• Pfizer sponsored the news.

• Twitter banned the truth.

• The government labeled you “misinformation.”

The pharmaceutical playbook relies on one thing: Public Relations.

They perfected it during COVID. The sequel’s already in motion.

Here’s what you need to know to see through the lies—because the next ones will be far more convincing.

This information comes from the work of medical researcher

. For all the sources and details, read the full

below.

It didn’t start with COVID.

The pharmaceutical playbook has always relied on one thing: Public Relations.

From fake incubator stories during the Gulf War to anti-sunlight fearmongering by dermatologists, the strategy has been the same: create panic, then sell the cure.

COVID just turned the dial to 11.

PR is effective.

A well-financed PR campaign can result in even the most abhorrent policies having success.

According to

, these are some of the most common tactics:

Organize a massive amount of coverage of the thing

Hire focus groups to determine the most effective language

Create “non-profits” with pleasant names to advance industry interests

Pay off the experts

Repeat

In 2016, Obama gave a speech that turned out to be the warning shot.

He called the internet the “Wild West” and demanded a “curating function” to sort “truth from fiction.”

Shortly after that, the media went all-in on “fake news.” That’s when Big Tech began quietly throttling dissent.

By the time COVID hit, the censors were locked and loaded with years of experience under their belts.

Have you heard of the Public Good Project?

PGP was funded by pharma lobbyists like BIO (backed by Pfizer & Moderna) to censor what they call “misinformation.”

They worked directly with Twitter, sending lists of accounts to be banned—including scientists and doctors who questioned vaccine safety.

Many people involved in the Public Good Project previously had high level positions in the federal government and within the pharmaceutical industry. Shocking.

But the Public Good Project didn’t stop there.

They created Shots Heard—a Facebook attack group that mobbed dissident healthcare workers.

Doctors were reported to medical boards, smeared online, and even stalked in real life. Some lost their licenses. Others spent six figures just to defend themselves.

All for speaking the truth.

Then came Team Halo.

Backed by the UN, the Rockefeller Foundation, and TikTok… Team Halo trained influencers to ridicule and attack anyone skeptical of Big Pharma.

Nurses like Nicole Sirotek were targeted by Team Halo for the terrible crime of testifying about hospital abuse of COVID patients.

She received death threats and was forced to legally change her name.

Fake experts flooded the media.

Team Halo and affiliated PR firms promoted individuals with fabricated credentials to push vaccine propaganda.

One influencer claimed to be an epidemiologist—until it was revealed he stole someone else’s identity.

Despite the entire operation being a house of lies, these fake experts were paraded across mainstream media.

The culture turned toxic in the medical world.

Doctors who once claimed to “do no harm” gleefully cheered for the death of the unvaccinated.

Private groups of pro-vax nurses plotted to destroy their peers’ careers—and laughed when disabled children were harmed under their watch.

Yes, really.

Not content with simple online smears, these pharma-aligned groups escalated to swatting—calling in fake emergencies to send armed police to people’s homes.

They also ran fake grassroots campaigns (“astroturfing”) to create the illusion of public support.

It was pure psychological warfare and it touched all of us.

Thankfully, it all backfired.

Forcing healthcare workers to get vaccinated was their biggest mistake.

Many were injured. And when they started speaking out, the public actually listened.

People like Alexis—young, healthy, and now devastated—became the faces of a movement Big Pharma can no longer silence.

The censorship regime is unraveling.

Twitter (now X) under Elon Musk exposed how deep the collusion went.

The Twitter Files confirmed it. Federal agencies, pharma lobbyists, and PR firms coordinated censorship of anything that questioned the narrative.

This was never about health. It was about control.

The consequences are global.

Biden, Hillary, Kamala—all pushed to criminalize dissent.

Brazil banned Twitter. The UK arrested lockdown critics. The WHO wants emergency powers for the “next pandemic.”

This is a fight for the soul of free speech—and the future of medicine itself.

Here’s the good news.

The truth is finally breaking through.

Millions now see through the lies. Big Pharma’s credibility is collapsing. And the once-feared doctors still standing are more powerful than ever—because they refused to betray their oath.

We’re just getting started.

This isn’t about left or right.

It’s about whether unelected cartels get to dictate reality—or whether the people reclaim the right to think, speak, and choose for themselves.

Never forget what they tried to do.

And never let it happen again.

