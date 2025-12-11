This article originally appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Ashley Brasfield

Republicans’ plan to push their preferred candidate, Democrat Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett, into running for senate has apparently worked.

The National Republican Senate Committee (NRSC) began including Crockett’s name in polling in July, the Daily Caller News Foundation first reported, and it showed her leading in a hypothetical Democratic primary race. Since then, the NRSC has been working behind the scenes to get Crockett to jump into the Senate Democratic primary, according to a Tuesday NOTUS report.

“When we saw the results, we were like, ‘OK, we got to disseminate this far and wide,’” a source familiar with the process told the outlet.

Crockett was considered the GOP’s “easiest opponent to beat” for incumbent Republican Sen. John Cornyn, who is seeking reelection while facing a contested primary against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and Republican Rep. Wesley Hunt, according to NOTUS.

The source familiar also told NOTUS that phone calls and text messages were sent out to high-propensity voters and Democrats in Texas, imploring them to advocate for Crockett to enter the race.

“That was really a sustained effort that we orchestrated across the ecosystem for several months,” the source told the outlet. “Not only was it getting positive news coverage, but her office was directly having traffic driven to it in terms of phone calls urging her to run.”

When the Daily Caller asked about the NRSC report and its polling, the committee’s Communications Director, Joanna Rodriguez, pointed to Crockett’s own remarks on Democrats’ chances against John Cornyn.

“Crockett said herself no Texas Democrat is beating John Cornyn, and the threat of her in the U.S. Senate makes it clearer now than ever that Cornyn is the only conservative who will keep Texas red and safeguard President Trump’s Senate Majority,” Rodriguez said.

Her statement was referencing Crockett’s comments on Politico’s podcast, “The Conversation,” hosted by Dasha Burns on Oct. 30.

On the podcast, Crockett discussed her potential Senate bid against Cornyn stating, “I’m going to be flat out with you and tell you that I don’t think that there’s a Democrat that can take out Cornyn.”

She added that her decision to run would depend on internal polling showing viability in the general election, not just the Democratic primary, emphasizing, “For me, I would be making a very last-minute decision because it’s not just about winning the primary. You gotta win the general.”

Texas state Rep. James Talarico is also running for the Senate position, and former Democratic Rep. Colin Allred suspended his campaign against Cornyn hours before Crockett launched her candidacy, citing a desire to avoid a divisive primary that could hurt the Democratic nominee.

Following his withdrawal, Allred declared he would instead run in the Democratic primary for Texas’ 33rd Congressional District. His decision has heightened tensions, with many Democrats now rallying behind Rep. Julie Johnson, who currently represents the 32nd District but is aiming for the 33rd after redistricting.

Crockett’s entry into the Senate race has sparked renewed discussions among Democrats about their prospects of regaining the Senate in 2026, while also raising questions about whether party members should challenge her candidacy.

Her first campaign ad shows Crockett staring into the camera, with a voice-over of President Donald Trump calling her a “low IQ person” and mocking her prominence within the Democratic Party.

The Caller reached out to Crockett’s office for comment but did not receive a response prior to publication.

