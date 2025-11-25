The following information is based on a report originally published by A Midwestern Doctor. Key details have been streamlined and editorialized for clarity and impact. Read the original report here.

It feels like only yesterday Fauci was preaching that you can “feel good” about having Thanksgiving—if “your family’s vaccinated.”

“How quickly we get to the end depends on us: How well we vaccinate, how well we get boosted.”

Looking back, it’s impossible to ignore how Fauci weaponized holidays into tools of emotional control, framing normal family gatherings as reckless acts that could “kill someone.”

He wasn’t giving safety advice. He was enforcing a narrative that rewired how people saw each other and turned family members into enforcers of vaccine compliance.

And once you see how his messaging fit into the broader playbook, it becomes obvious that the real target was never the virus—it was the people.

What feels like a lifetime ago, public health officials were instilling fear in all of us in the lead-up to the holiday season.

From wearing masks while trick-or-treating outdoors, to cancelling Thanksgiving unless you wanted to kill your grandma, the fear and control was off the charts.

Many people were navigating the whirlwind of instructions, mandates, updates, and fear, unsure of what to do all while being forced to isolate and unable to unpack this strange new reality with family and friends.

Perhaps if we had gathered together like we had for generations, it would have been easier to see the absolute absurdity and clear emotional manipulation in things like this, where Fauci proudly claimed to have “saved Christmas” by vaccinated Santa Claus himself up in the North Pole.

As we approach the holiday season and prepare to gather this week with family and friends, let’s not forget what we were all forced to go through.

We can’t memory hole this for the sake of convenience.

Over the last few years, many of us felt something was deeply wrong—not just with public health, but with the entire information ecosystem.

No matter how much someone played along with what was happening, deep inside, many of us felt something was off.

COVID-era institutions crossed a line we’ve never seen before. Of course it should have made us feel… something.

None of it was about public health. And looking back it is so easy to see that it was pure marketing, manipulation, and psychological pressure rolled into one coordinated campaign attacking many of the things that make us human.

This information comes from the work of medical researcher A Midwestern Doctor. For all the sources and details, read the full report below.

Propaganda isn’t new. Governments and corporations have used PR spin for decades.

But COVID was something else entirely. To put it bluntly, it was an industrial-scale psychological operation under the guise of public health that openly bribed people with very healthy things like donuts, beer, weed, gift cards, cash lotteries, and even brothel vouchers.

It wasn’t subtle. It wasn’t scientific. It was a full-court press to control every man, woman, and child.

The predatory vaccine industry perfected three major sales tactics long before COVID. Then they blasted those tactics at full volume during the pandemic—and then some.

First was turning “herd immunity” into a marketing tool, a phrase everyone repeats as though they know what they’re talking about. But once people accepted the premise, the target kept moving.

They raised the number every few months and punished anyone who didn’t comply. The goalposts never stopped shifting.

It was abuse on a massive scale.

The second tactic was even worse: Claiming the unvaccinated were a danger to the vaccinated.

Doctors told grandparents they couldn’t see newborn grandchildren.

Grandparents were shuttered in care homes, unable to touch or see anyone. Tragically, many of them died that way—scared and alone.

People got shots they didn’t want just to “protect others.”

Holiday celebrations were cancelled—for years in a row.

But the logic collapses when you actually look at what’s right in front of your face. Neither the pertussis vaccine nor the COVID vaccine stops transmission.

They just reduce symptoms, which creates silent spreaders! Yet they made us fear unvaccinated people as silent spreaders instead.

And that fear spread faster than any virus.

The full article from

shows exactly how the messaging machine targeted kids and grandparents alike. Once you see it, you can’t unsee it. And we should never unsee it.

The third tactic was weaponized guilt.

Millions were told they had a “duty” to vaccinate to protect the immunocompromised.

OSHA even used the same logic to justify Biden’s mandates—claiming it was about “workplace safety.”

But OSHA wasn’t created to coerce injections—that’s not why it exists. OSHA was created to protect workers from accidents and toxins.

Instead, it ended up mandating the greatest workplace hazard in modern history.

Make it make sense.

This successful PR playbook didn’t appear overnight.

Cancel culture had been building for years.

Under Bush, dissent became terrorism. “You’re either with us or you’re with the terrorists.”

Under Obama, criticism morphed into “bigotry.” Occupy Wall Street threatened corporate interests so we had to start hating our neighbors instead.

Universities pumped out a doctrine where disagreement became “hate speech” almost overnight.

By the time Trump arrived, half the population had been conditioned to believe silencing opponents was morally righteous and that their opponents were actual Nazis.

When COVID hit, that machinery went absolutely nuclear.

Questioning lockdowns meant you were a “grandma killer.” Talking about vitamin C was “misinformation.” Asking for long-term safety data meant you didn’t “believe in” science. Taking ivermectin meant you were an idiot—or a horse.

Doctors who spoke out were censored, fired, or erased.

Pushing back on the narrative literally ruined people’s lives. But not as many lives as were ruined by the mandates, improper care, and vaccines.

Because the vaccines were actually gene therapies rushed out with absolutely no long-term safety record, the only way to sell them was through political polarization—not transparency.

One of the most chilling things almost everyone experienced in some form or another was the isolation.

Isolation made people easier to control, and it stopped them from comparing notes.

Humans naturally resist propaganda when they can talk freely. So what did the authorities do?

Banned gatherings. Closed churches. Shut restaurants. Cancelled weddings. Prevented funerals. Sealed off hospital rooms. Locked the elderly in care homes. Shut schools. Closed off playgrounds.

This level of isolation wasn’t accidental—it was strategic.

The full report from

details exactly how fear, censorship, and politics fused into a single power structure during COVID and how it was put on full blast during the holidays.

The isolation also created mass psychological gaslighting.

Cut off from community, people lost the ability to gauge what others were thinking. Many even began doubting their own sanity. But they had no one to talk to about it. Nowhere to check in.

Millions felt alone—even though millions saw the same contradictions day in and day out.

Nearly every dissident voice with a platform received the same message during this time: “Thank you for speaking up. You made me realize I’m not alone and I’m not insane.”

A society doesn’t say that unless something has gone very, very wrong. And it did. Perhaps more than we’ll ever truly know.

Tragically, children paid one of the highest prices.

School closures caused unprecedented declines in learning, cognitive development, and emotional health. We’re still seeing the effects today, and some of them will last a lifetime. And that’s not a stretch.

Teen mental health suffered dramatically. A generation of kids are now addicted to screens. Infants missed out on natural social interactions that they so desperately need.

Kids were at almost zero COVID risk, yet they bore the brunt of restrictions.

Meanwhile, adults were told to follow absurd sexual guidelines like masked intimacy and six-foot-apart sexual interactions.

Public health became parody—and kids paid the biggest price for it.

Holidays were weaponized, too.

In 2021, millions were uninvited from Thanksgiving gatherings because they declined a product that did not prevent infection or stop the spread. Annual gatherings were cancelled or postponed.

Countless families were torn apart over a lie. And many of those relationships have still not been mended.

What happened to us is unforgivable.

Fauci told Americans to mask for Halloween, un-invite the unvaccinated from Thanksgiving dinner, skip Christmas, celebrate New Year’s alone, and delay travel—forever, if that’s what it takes.

He even lied directly to the children, telling them he personally vaccinated Santa all the way up in the North Pole.

But he knew the truth the whole time. Case counts were inflated by PCR tests running cycles that produced endless false positives.

Fear was the point. Not accuracy.

And while real mitigation tools existed, they were ignored. Because it was better for their bottom line to cancel Thanksgiving.

If you’re wondering how “two weeks to flatten the curve” became years, the full article from

explains the entire playbook.

The truth became unavoidable: The vaccines didn’t end the pandemic.

Breakthrough infections exploded. Boosters failed. “Fully vaccinated” became a moving target.

All of those “vaccinated only” events and gatherings weren’t so safe after all.

By 2022, even boosted people were catching COVID repeatedly. The narrative collapsed under its own weight.

So holidays quietly normalized—to some extent. Not because the science changed, but because the illusion unraveled and people got tired of the control.

But nothing will ever be the same.

Most holiday plans don’t look like they used to. And they certainly don’t feel like they used to. There’s a heaviness. An elephant in the room.

Those who were able to return to what was once normal are lucky.

The infrastructure that allowed all this—from Operation Warp Speed to mass censorship pipelines—is still in place.

The people who pushed these tactics haven’t disappeared—they’re just waiting for the next emergency.

The moment fear returns, they’ll run the same playbook.

Isolation.

Guilt.

Division.

Mandates.

We’ve seen it once, and we may see it again. But we cannot afford to fall for it next time.

We’re not back to where we used to be. We’re still healing.

As we approach the holiday season, make an effort to reconnect with those you may have lost. Bring back those traditions that suffered during COVID.

The division that tore families apart wasn’t organic. It was engineered.

Thanksgiving and Christmas offer the perfect chance to rebuild relationships, not reopen old wounds.

Face-to-face conversations have a power that digital communication can never match. And that power is essential if we want to prevent the next wave of manipulation.

Just as nourishment requires real ingredients and care, healing requires presence and empathy.

More and more people are ready to talk about what happened. We need to talk about what happened. But they need an invitation.

The holidays provide the perfect moment—a chance to reset, reconnect, and rebuild stronger communities.

The pandemic fractured social bonds. Rebuilding them is the best possible revenge.

The full report from

offers some useful tips on things like:

• How to host healthy gatherings

• How to repair damaged relationships

• How to navigate political disagreements

• And how to prepare healthier holiday meals

It’s a mix of cultural analysis, medical insight, and wisdom.

We just lived through something completely unprecedented. Let’s learn from it and move forward.

Authoritarianism thrives on silence, shame, and fear.

Humor, community, and direct human connection are its natural enemies.

The next time officials try to push fear instead of data—or coercion instead of persuasion—we’ll spot it instantly.

Our job is to call it out, loudly and confidently, before it takes root.

When people laugh at propaganda instead of obeying it, the spell breaks.

When families stay connected, the narrative collapses.

When individuals share observations openly, gaslighting fails.

These aren’t small things—they’re the foundations of a free society.

This holiday, let’s embrace our freedom.

Thanks for reading! This information was based on a report originally published by A Midwestern Doctor. Key details were streamlined and editorialized for clarity and impact.

