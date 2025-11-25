The Vigilant Fox

Kathy Lopez
1h

It’s funny because our family met together for Thanksgiving (just like always) that horrible year and the thing I remember was that there was absolutely no traffic that day! Best drive ever from N LA County to Orange County!

I did feel sorry for those who believed the nonsense.

Happy Thanksgiving to all!

Gemma Insinna
1h

Makes me sick to think of those years of utter propaganda and bare faced lies, and just looking at his photo makes me cringe.

