Yet another American life has been shattered by Democrat soft-on-crime policies that keep dangerous repeat offenders on the streets, this time in Virginia where an illegal immigrant with a staggering 30 prior arrests allegedly murdered a 41-year-old mother waiting at a bus stop.

Stephanie Minter’s brutal stabbing death exposes the deadly consequences of leftist prosecutors who prioritize leniency over public safety, allowing predators like this one, Abdul Jalloh, to roam free despite a rap sheet loaded with violent crimes.

The attack unfolded last month in Fairfax County, Virginia. Homeland Security confirms Jalloh entered the U.S. illegally from Sierra Leone in 2012 and racked up 30 arrests over the years, including charges for rape, malicious wounding, assault, drug possession, identity theft, trespassing, larceny, and firing a weapon.

Despite all this, he’s remained in the country and on the streets.

Now charged with second-degree murder, Jalloh’s history screams for incarceration, but Democrat-run systems kept releasing him back into communities.

Minter was remembered for her “bright smile” and love for people, always “with a smile on her face,” according to reports.

Her mother, Cheryl Sealy Minter, didn’t hold back in slamming Fairfax County prosecutor Steve Descano for the failures that led to this horror.

“Get your act together,” she said. “He needs to do something. He needs help protect the people and get these people off the street any way again.”

Even Fairfax County police Major Jeffrey Morrow warned prosecutors about Jalloh in a November 15 email: “I want to share my concern that it is not a question of if, but rather when he will maliciously wound or worse again.”

This case echoes a disturbing pattern in blue states and cities where Democrat policies create revolving doors for violent criminals, endangering innocent Americans.

Last year, we reported on a Chicago monster with 72 prior arrests who torched a woman alive on a train, thanks to catch-and-release insanity under DA Kim Foxx.

In Charlotte, Decarlos Brown, with 14 prior arrests, fatally stabbed Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska on a light rail, prompting President Trump to vow a vicious crackdown on such “depraved criminals” Democrats allow to roam free.

Seattle saw a repeat assault offender with multiple convictions blind a 75-year-old woman in broad daylight, empowered by the same lenient approaches.

And in Connecticut, a cannibal axe murderer with a history of schizophrenia was granted conditional release after just a decade, despite his gruesome crimes, highlighting failures in handling the criminally insane.

These a just a handful of endless cases.

Trump addressed similar atrocities, declaring, “We have to respond with force and strength. We have to be vicious just like they are. It’s the only thing they understand.”

As one commenter noted, “Democrat Judges and Prosecutors did this… They should be held responsible for releasing these monsters to hurt innocent people.”

Another called it “the destruction of America in real time,” while a third demanded, “Put the prosecutor in prison.”

These horrors multiply under leftist “reform” agendas that treat predators as victims, recycling them back into society while law-abiding citizens become the real casualties.

From bus stops to subways, the body count rises. How many times does this have to happen and how many more families will be torn apart before these scumbags are dealt with accordingly?

