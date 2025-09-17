The Vigilant Fox

Jason Salyer
Great article. It also goes beyond the CIA. The brainwashing and propaganda have been occurring for longer than most of us realize.

My wife and I have been researching this for years. My in-laws have worked as a nurse and a doctor in the holistic field for over 15 years. They were the influence that first got us to think differently and start digging deeper. They continued to tell us how allopathic medicine is Rockefeller medicine. Don’t get me wrong there is a time and place for Western medicine, but not at the magnitude people rely on it today. We rejected their “ideas” for a long time, until one day we finally applied them to our lives. We haven’t looked back since. I can’t believe we ever blindly trusted our government the way we once did.

The Rothschilds and Rockefellers have been displaying their evil acts for generations, patiently planning their takeover for a very long time. We began tying the Spanish Flu into vaccinations after we watched everything with COVID unfold in 2020. I’m sure many others have too, only to be silenced for it. As we watched COVID parallel to a historic pandemic, the links to the Spanish Flu became impossible to ignore. Here’s a timeline we worked on. I am not saying everything is 100% definitive. As always, do your own research.

1. Unusual Mortality Pattern

• Normally, influenza kills the very young and the very old.

• In 1918, it killed primarily healthy young adults, forming a “W-curve” of mortality that still perplexes scientists and doctors to this day.

• Fear campaigning and propaganda during the Spanish Flu kept the public in a state of panic, much like what we saw repeated during COVID.

2. Vaccination Link

• Troops at Fort Riley, Kansas, were given an experimental bacterial meningitis vaccine produced by the Rockefeller Institute in early 1918, just before the first wave of Spanish Flu deaths began.

• Millions of soldiers and civilians worldwide were also injected with other experimental vaccines during this period, often in unsanitary conditions.

• Many researchers have questioned whether these mass vaccination campaigns played a direct role in triggering the immune overreactions and unusual mortality patterns seen during the pandemic.

3. Parallel to COVID

• A century later, the same tactics were used: media panic, rushed vaccines, censorship, and suppression of dissenting doctors.

• The Rockefellers’ influence on modern medicine and pharmaceutical control is undeniable.

Timeline Recap

• 1901–1903 Rockefeller Institute for Medical Research founded, focusing heavily on vaccines and infectious disease.

• 1913 Rockefeller Foundation officially established, funding global health projects and reshaping medical education.

• 1918 Spanish Flu outbreak overlaps with widespread vaccination campaigns among troops and civilians.

• 1920s Rockefeller money entrenches pharmaceutical-driven medicine as the standard in the U.S. and abroad.

• 2020 COVID pandemic mirrors the same tactics: fear campaigns, mass vaccination, silencing of dissent, and profiteering by pharma giants.

The Rockefellers didn’t just push vaccines and pharmaceuticals. They systematically embedded their influence into medical schools, universities, and public health institutions through the Flexner Report, which forced out natural and holistic practices in favor of a drug-based system. Their foundation money funded research labs, government agencies, and even international health organizations, ensuring that future generations of doctors were trained under their model. What started with the Rockefeller Institute and Foundation became the framework for the entire medical-industrial complex we see today.

