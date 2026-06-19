The Vigilant Fox

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Barbara Charis's avatar
Barbara Charis
4h

I am reading Gavin De Becker's Forbidden Facts related to the Medical Industry and our government which pays the IOM (Institute of Medicine) to debunk any serious charges, which would damage the Medical Industry's profits.

It is beyond belief that the American government would put money on a pedestal....letting the people suffer gravely, because of its greed. American's health status has gone from the top to 47th place in the world in the last 75 years.

As someone who has been into HEALTH research for over 60 years...I have no desire to ever go to a doctor for health advice. I am into the Medicine that the Father of Medicine, Hippocrates prescribed 2400 years ago. His patients found the cures they sought. He prescribed natural foods, exercise and a healthy lifestyle. At 92 I have no physical problems...and my day starts at 5:25 AM. By 6:30 I am out doing a 90 minute, 4-1/2 mile walk. My menu is very simple, I aim to eat as much raw food as possible; primarily fruit.. We have our own chickens, so I have access to organic eggs. I have studied people who have led long healthy lives.

I was born during the Great Depression and there was no food in the city. It is amazing, I don't remember having much to eat, but we were rarely sick. People today are making themselves ill eating processed foods that have no nutrients in them. Then, they wind up going to doctors for prescriptions that damage their internal organs further. I have no desire for Medicare. It is a giant drug dealership...and health stems from putting the right nutritious food into the mouth. It is appalling that people have lost the ability to use their brains to think. America is behind the 8 ball, because it is a nation of food and drug addicts.

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Tershia's avatar
Tershia
13m

When the Covid-19 scamdemic broke out, someone close to me who was qualified to know, mentioned how the trials had abandoned the previously long-held necessary protocols, also how the mRNA, spike protein, DNA changing vaccine would harm the human body. Thankfully all of us who listened, avoided the poisoned jab, in spite of the fraudulent science and mandates we were subjected to.

Another bit of wisdom he imparted was that 99 percent of scientific articles are not worth the paper they were written on.

Our governments do not have our best interests at heart!

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