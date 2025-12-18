This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Jordan Conradson

The House of Representatives voted on Wednesday evening to pass the Protect Children’s Innocence Act, which will make it a crime for sex-change surgery and hormonal treatments to be provided to minors.

The bill, authored by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), makes it criminal to “knowingly perform, or attempt to perform, genital or bodily mutilation on another person who is a minor” with penalties of up to ten years in prison. It further protects minors from chemical castration or hormonal treatments.

Parents who facilitate, consent to, or transport the minor to receive sex change surgeries could also be charged.

This codifies President Trump’s January “Protecting Children from Chemical and Surgical Mutilation” Executive Order, which restricts sex-change procedures for minors by cutting federal funding to institutions that practice the satanic procedures.

Greene destroyed Biden’s former assistant HHS Secretary, Richard “Rachel” Levine, a man dressed as a woman, for pushing the toxic and dangerous transgender experiment on children during

She further slammed the “perverted multi-billion dollar industry” of sex-change surgeries under the guise of so-called gender affirming care for minors, explicitly calling out Pfizer, which “led the way in hormone production drugs with revenues of $74 million from those products in 2022 alone.”

WATCH:

Democratic Reps. Henry Cuellar (TX), Donald Davis (NC), and Vicente Gonzalez (TX) voted in favor of the bill.

RINOs Gabe Evans (CO), Brian Fitzpatrick (PA), Mike Kennedy (UT), and Mike Lawler (NY) voted to allow minors to mutilate their genitals.

Ahead of the vote, transgender Rep. Tim “Sarah” McBride (D-DE) lost it outside of the House of Representatives, claiming that Republicans are “obsessed with trans people” and advocating for children to have these life-altering surgeries.

WATCH:

McBride: All Republican politicians care about is making the rich richer and attacking trans people. They are obsessed with trans people. I actually think they think more about trans people than trans people think about trans people. They are consumed with this, and they are extreme on it.

He then sexualized minors and accused Republicans of making it more difficult for so-called trans children “to be a kid.”

“I marvel at the courage of transgender young people today who are sharing themselves with their families and this world, despite the toxicity and the hate that too often emanates from the building behind me and from politicians within it,” he said.

“It is already hard enough to be a kid, and government should not make it harder.”

WATCH:

