House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer has named Bill Clinton as the number one suspect in the committee’s ongoing investigation into the Jeffrey Epstein saga.

Appearing on Newsmax, Comer urged that he will seek explanations for why Clinton visited the infamous Little St James island and flew on Epstein’s jet so frequently.

Host Rob Finnerty remarked “The American people want to know what happened on Epstein Island. I’m not going to drop this topic,” adding “You’ve subpoenaed Bill Clinton. He’s going to fight you tooth and nail with the best lawyers in the country, in some cases. Do you think Bill Clinton ever actually testifies? I think his date is—what—October 12th?

“Yes. I think we have a very good chance at this. I’ve never lost a subpoena battle,” Comer responded.

“I’ve been chairman of that committee for a year and a half. This is the most challenging subpoena I’ve ever issued,” he added.

“But what makes this subpoena different is that the Democrats voted with Republicans. This is a bipartisan, congressionally approved subpoena, and I think that will hold a lot of weight in court,” Comer continued.

“You’re absolutely right—he’s going to have the best lawyers in America fighting us tooth and toenail on this,” Comer emphasized.

“But the fact that this was voted on by Republicans and Democrats—because we’re hearing from our constituents—means everybody in America wants to know what went on at Epstein Island,” he further urged.

“We’ve all heard reports that Bill Clinton was a frequent visitor there. He’s a prime suspect to be deposed by the House Oversight,” Comer concluded, adding “Hopefully, we’ll win that court battle with that subpoena and see President Clinton in October.”

Last week, Comer announced that the Oversight Committee has issued subpoenas to a whole host of deep staters.

Will anything come of this? People are tired of talking and want to see action.

