This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Mike LaChance

A young woman died tragically in Brazil this week when she was thrown off of a bridge in a sort of thrill-seeking activity, but the workers forgot to attach the rope to her.

This is apparently not bungee-jumping. When it goes right, the person ends up swinging on the end of a rope beneath the bridge.

We did some research beforehand, just to make sure this story was real and sure enough, it’s being reported in various media outlets.

This is from Yahoo News:

21-Year-Old Brazilian Woman Dead After Bungee Jump Workers Push Her Off Bridge Without Safety Cord A 21-year-old woman reportedly died Saturday when staff at a bungee-jumping event pushed her from a bridge without her being strapped to a safety rope, dropping her about 130 feet into a ravine. The incident occurred on the “Skeleton Bridge” in Limeira, in the state of São Paulo. Six people connected to the event have been taken into custody: five men and one woman. Maria Eduarda Rodrigues de Freitas was carried onto the platform by two men, then shoved from the edge, according to a video of the fall that surfaced online, as bystanders yelled that she didn’t have a rope tied to her and plummeted some 40 meters into a canyon. Medics pronounced her dead at the scene. Local reports of what happened say that witnesses told Military Police that workers apparently forgot to tie her to a safety cord before pushing her over, said The Sun.

This video has been viewed 17 million times after being shared on Twitter/X just today:

This is the accident from another angle.

This video shows how it is supposed to work when things go right.

It’s so horrible that no one caught the fact that the rope wasn’t attached to her. What a horrible situation for this woman and her family and friends.

Copyright 2026 The Gateway Pundit

Share