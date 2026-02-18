This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

A man walked up to a 13-year-old boy and slashed his throat in an unprovoked attack near Daytona Beach Pier on Valentine’s Day.

The boy miraculously survived the attack.

The boy’s father said he could see “all the way down to the meat” after a man slashed his son’s throat.

The Clarke family was walking down the boardwalk in Daytona Beach on Saturday when 44-year-old Jermaine Long approached 13-year-old Sullivan Clarke and intentionally sliced his throat.

“I turned at the perfect time… I happened to be looking up at the slingshot, and I turned. And that’s why he got the side of my neck,” the boy said.

Doctors said that if the gash was just one millimeter deeper the boy would have died.

Long, a registered sex offender with a criminal history involving drugs and battery, is being held in jail without bond.

As reported by local media:

“Long’s most recent arrest was in January. He was accused of trying to hurt two men with a knife and then proceeded to hit one of them with a large pole, WKMG says. But prosecutors dropped the charges, leading to Long being released four days before he slashed Clarke’s neck.”

Police said they don’t know the reason for the unprovoked attack.

