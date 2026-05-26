This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Cristina Laila

A 50-year-old Florida woman was mauled to death by two pitbulls who had already bitten other people and were known for terrorizing the neighborhood.

Jodi Cowan took her dog for a walk on Tuesday when she was viciously attacked by the pitbulls.

Cowan’s longtime husband, Donnell Smith, said he saw the dogs “dragging” his wife down the street.

“It was brutal. Seeing the same woman I’ve loved for the last 25-30 years just ripped apart by two animals was just … I’ll never get that image out of my mind,” Smith said to WESH 12.

Smith said he pulled out a knife and tried to save his wife, but she was severely injured and had to be airlifted to the hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

The two pitbulls terrorized the community and were known to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office. Neighbors said they were afraid to leave their homes sometimes because of the dogs.

A neighbor said surveillance cameras caught the grisly attack on video.

The deadly dog attack is under investigation.

WESH reported:

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a dog attack early Tuesday that left a woman dead, according to a spokesperson. Donnell Smith said his partner, 50-year-old Jodi Cowan, was mauled by two dogs that belong to a neighbor on Blue Bonnet Drive near Cocoa. “She was a great woman. She just loved people, loved dogs more than people, and for her to go out that way, it’s not right,” Smith said. Smith said he had just returned home shortly after 1 a.m. after helping neighbors across the street when he realized Cowan and one of their dogs had disappeared. Then, he heard a faint cry for help. “I saw the silhouette of the two dogs dragging my wife down the road, off into the grass in front of the truck down there,” Smith said. Smith said he found Cowan lying in a pool of blood with bites all over her body. He said the dogs then came back and tried to drag her away from him. “I pulled my knife out, you know, just swinging with it one hand and holding the blood with the other, trying to stop her from bleeding,” Smith said.

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