A highly respected doctor and his wife were gunned down in the garage of their home in Simi Valley, California on Sunday.

A suicide nearly 70 miles away in Chino may be connected to the double homicide.

Dr. Eric Cordes, a board certified radiologist and physician and his wife Vicki Cordes were executed in a “targeted” shooting, according to police.

“Dr. Cordes was a highly respected, board-certified radiologist and beloved physician who served this community with compassion and excellence for nearly 30 years. Our hearts are with his family, friends, and all who had the privilege of working alongside him as we grieve this shocking loss,” Adventist Health Simi Valley said in a statement.

Neighbors say the shooter may be one of the stepson of one the victims.

ABC News reported:

A man who was killed alongside his wife in a shooting outside their Simi Valley home has been identified by his employer as a doctor. Adventist Health Simi Valley released the following statement that identified the victims of Sunday afternoon’s shooting as Dr. Eric Cordes and his wife, Vicki. Police gave updates on the double homicide on Monday. Police believe the shooting was a targeted attack and there is no active threat to the public, though a suspect has yet to be identified or arrested. The shooter reportedly got into a vehicle and fled the scene. Morton said neighbors speculated that the suspect may be the stepson of one of the victims, though police have yet to confirm that information. Police told Eyewitness News they believe an apparent suicide in Chino a few hours after the shooting is likely related to the double murder. According to Chino police, the deceased individual was found near a burning vehicle. “We’re unable to substantiate who that suspect is, due to the condition of the subject that is located in Chino,” Morton said. “We’ve heard speculation. We have not put out any information as far as who the subject is. We don’t want to misidentify someone, so we’re waiting until we get confirmation from the medical examiner to see who that was…in that vehicle.”

“We do believe the victims were targeted,” Simi Valley Detective Sergeant Rick Morton said during a press conference. “We don’t believe they were random victims.”

