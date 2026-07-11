This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Paul Serran

The Cobras and alligators escaped from a ‘breeding farm’ in Hengzhou.

Those with Ophidiophobia (fear of snakes) are advised not to proceed, since the situation in China’s province of Hengzhou is a disturbing, living nightmare scenario.

Very scary footage has emerged of literally hundreds of venomous snakes escaping a breeding farm as floodwaters tear through a Chinese village.

The New York Post reported:

“[Venomous] cobras were among the almost 900 reptiles that were reportedly released when days of heavy rain caused severe flooding in the area and destroyed their facility. The bizarre clip shows snakes popping their heads up above the water and slowly slither their way across the body of water in a very Loch Ness style of horror.”

Under pressure of the relentless rains, the Liulan reservoir collapsed, freeing the snakes to head into town, sending locals into a frenzy.

The breeding farm reportedly housed a mix of venomous cobras, king rat snakes and non-venomous water snakes – as well as alligators.

Alligators also on the loose – Screengrabs Social Media/X

“Emergency teams were dispatched to the scene to search for the escaped reptiles and assist local residents affected by the flooding.

[…] The great escape has prompted authorities to stock up on anti-venom and advise residents on what to do if they happen to encounter a snake. It is understood that at least one person has already been bitten and is receiving medical treatment, according to local media.”

Copyright 2026 The Gateway Pundit

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