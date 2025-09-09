This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Cristina Laila

Another monster released from jail has committed a heinous crime.

A career criminal with six violent arrests was released from jail, and weeks later, he raped a 4-year-old child and gave her a sexually transmitted disease.

Anthony Jelks, 25, was “well known” to Baton Rouge police because he has a history of violent arrests going back several years.

Just weeks after being released from prison after his most recent arrest, Anthony Jelks is accused of raping a little girl and giving her an STD.

“We’ve arrested him six times over the last 6 or 7 years,” Baton Rouge Police Chief T.J. Morse told WAFB. “Everything from firearms charges to domestic abuse battery, violation of protective orders. He’s currently on probation.”

WAFB obtained court documents revealing Jelks was previously arrested for punching a woman in the face, domestic abuse battery with serious bodily injury, child endangerment, and other firearms charges.

According to police, Jelks raped a child on August 1, just weeks after he was released from jail, and gave her Chlamydia.

Jelks finally turned himself in to the authorities on Monday morning.

WAFB reported:

Frustration is brewing tonight from Baton Rouge’s top cop, after investigators said a four-year-old child was allegedly raped and given an STD by a man who is a career criminal. An active arrest warrant is in place for Anthony James Jelks Jr., 25, and police are urging him to turn himself in. Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) Chief T.J. Morse sat down with the I-TEAM on Friday, saying more needs to be done to start a dialogue so that suspects who are well known to law enforcement don’t continue to be arrested. Jelks Jr. has a lengthy history of arrests and convictions in Baton Rouge. “Mr. Jelks, we have arrested six times over the past six years,” Baton Rouge Police Chief TJ Morse said. “He has everything from firearm charges to domestic violence battery, violation of protective orders, and is currently on probation. Definitely someone we are doing our best to go after, and if anyone knows where he is, give us a call.”

More on this story from WAFB:

Copyright 2025 The Gateway Pundit

