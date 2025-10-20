This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Cullen Linebarger

Two children carried out one of the most horrifying attacks imaginable in a crime-ridden Democrat city.

The New York Times reported on Thursday that the two children face several felony counts, including attempted murder, four counts of r*pe, two counts of felonious assault, strangulation, and kidnapping, over an incident that occurred last month in a wooded field in Cleveland, Ohio.

Antavia Kennibrew, the victim’s mother, revealed to WOIO that she dropped her daughter off Sept. 13 at a family member’s home in Cleveland, thinking she would be okay.

But the 5-year-old walked out the front door and was savagely beaten by a group of kids outside.

Kennibrew said that when she found out what had happened, she immediately rushed over and saw Emergency Medical Services tending to her young daughter. The little girl was unresponsive at the time she arrived.

Please be warned that the following details are highly disturbing.

“What I saw was unbelievable,” the girl’s mom explained to Cleveland 19. “My daughter was not my daughter. Her hair was scalped from her head. She had bruises and blood all over her body.”

“Her eyes were filled with blood,” she continued. “Her lips and mouth were filled with blood. Her nails had debris and dirt stuck in it.”

WATCH:

The mom went on to say that her daughter is now having “behavioral problems” because of the attack.

“She is mentally not OK,” she said. “Me not getting justice for my daughter makes me feel like I failed her.”

“I cannot sleep. I can barely eat. I keep repeatedly seeing images of my baby in that field,” she continued.

“She is only five, and these horrific things has happened to her. Please help, please look at this as if it was your own kid.”

“This is not gossip. This is not a funny matter. This is not nothing to not take serious.”

Cleveland Police say the investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2025 The Gateway Pundit

Share