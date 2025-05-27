Jonah Elkowitz / Shutterstock.com

It is easy to forget that before Biden’s disastrous debate performance last spring, he and his team were running full steam ahead on his reelection campaign.

They actually believed Biden could win a second term and serve another four years.

Knowing what we now know, it’s obvious that this would have been impossible. But what if he had run and somehow won the election?

How would his team have tried to pull it off? Now we know that too, and it’s terrifying.

According to Alex Thompson, Jake Tapper’s co-author on their new Biden book, Biden’s inner circle of unelected White House aides were planning to just show Biden in public every once in a while to prove he was alive, and then they would handle the day to day running of the country.

Thompson appeared on FOX News over the weekend and explained this evil plan.

Transcript via Real Clear Politics:

SHANNON BREAM, FOX NEWS SUNDAY: You quote a long-time Biden aide basically admitting he shouldn’t be running again. They said to you on page 85, ‘He just had to win, and then he could disappear for four years. He’d only have to show proof of life every once in a while. His aides could pick up the slack.’ Who would have been running the White House in a second Biden term ALEX THOMPSON, CO-AUTHOR: Well, this person went on to say that when you’re voting for a president, you’re voting for the aides around him. But these aides were not even Senate-confirmed aides. These are White House aides. These were unelected people. And one of the things that really I think comes out in our reporting here is that if you believe — and I think a lot of these people do sincerely believe that Donald Trump was and is an existential threat to democracy — you can rationalize anything, including sometimes doing undemocratic things, which I think is what this person is talking about.

These people were actually planning to prop up a zombie president and run the country with a secret cabal. We need congressional hearings on this.

