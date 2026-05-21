This article originally appeared on m o d e r n i t y and was republished with permission.

Guest post by @ModernityNews

German media is reporting that a 14-year-old boy was murdered in an abandoned building near Memmingen train station by 37-year-old Qais Saleh, a rejected Palestinian asylum seeker from Abu Qash in the West Bank.

The killer’s deportation had been repeatedly blocked due to “identity issues” and lack of documentation.

The boy, named Jermaine, went missing on May 2 after reportedly meeting the man despite warnings from his family. His body was discovered three days later in the derelict structure slated for demolition.

He died from “violence to the neck,” according to preliminary findings. Police then found Saleh hiding in a cupboard inside the same building.

When confronted, he attacked officers with a knife, fled, and was later shot after lunging at them again outside an indoor swimming pool.

He died in hospital and authorities are now investigating the use of lethal force.

German media detailed how asylum policy failures kept Saleh in the country. He entered Europe via Greece in 2017, received protection there but moved on.

Rejected in the Netherlands and Belgium, he arrived in Germany in late 2020.

His asylum claim was denied in October 2022. A court upheld the rejection in 2023, making him subject to deportation. Yet authorities issued repeated “Duldung” — tolerated stay permits — because he had no passport and identity could not be conclusively verified for removal, complicated further by his origins in the West Bank.

He had prior convictions for property damage and unlawful residence.

FOCUS outlined four key asylum system problems exposed by the case: unclear EU responsibility under Dublin rules with Greece refusing return; court barriers on returns; dependence on uncooperative origin countries without documents; and slow overall deportation numbers.

Jermaine’s father had warned the boy against contact with the man, yet the system left a known rejected migrant free in the town.

Jermaine’s death is far from a random tragedy, but the direct result of policies that value optics, paperwork, and invaders over citizens and safety.

The descent into chaos can be traced back to Angela Merkel’s “Wir schaffen das” open borders experiment and its continuation under subsequent leaders. Foreign nationals, around 15% of the population, are now vastly overrepresented in violent crime statistics.

In states like Bavaria, Berlin, and Baden-Württemberg, non-Germans make up roughly half of violent crime suspects. Syrians commit violent crimes at 16 times the rate of native Germans, Afghans at around 14 times higher.

Rape cases have exploded. Since 2018, rapes in Germany have soared by 71-72%, reaching nearly 14,000 cases in 2025 alone. Migrants and foreigners are disproportionately responsible, with refugees (just 2-3% of the population) accounting for 15-18% of sexual offense suspects in many categories.

Non-Germans are behind 41% of sexual assault and rape cases according to official figures.

One quarter of Germany’s population now has a migrant background, with 8 million added since 2005, and it is this demographic driving the disproportionate surge in rape and violent crime.

These statistics aren’t “far-right myths” — they come straight from Germany’s Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) data. Yet authorities and media continue to downplay the cultural incompatibility and policy failures, prioritising political correctness over public safety.

The result is a country where native children like 14-year-old Jermaine are left vulnerable in their own towns, while failed asylum seekers cycle through the system with “tolerated” status instead of being removed.

This is the endgame of mass migration without assimilation or borders: eroded trust, rising fear, and young lives destroyed. Europe doesn’t need more studies or excuses — it needs immediate deportations, halted inflows, and a return to sovereignty before the situation becomes irreversible.

Copyright 2026 m o d e r n i t y

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