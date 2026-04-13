This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Paul Serran

Budapest is in danger, now.

Conservatives around the world are saddened by the crushing electoral defeat sustained by right-wing hero, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, the man Brussels loves to hate.

After spending the last years under constant siege by the EU Globalist establishment, and with a campaign where widespread illegal wiretaps were used to sway the population, Orbán conceded defeat today after what he called a ‘painful’ election result.

Péter Magyar – Photo by Révész Gábor – Wiki Commons

This defeat ends 16 years in power defending family and traditional values, building bridges to both US President Donald J. Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Associated Press reported:

“’I congratulated the victorious party’, Orbán told supporters in Budapest. “We are going to serve the Hungarian nation and our homeland from opposition as well.

Initial official results show opposition leader Peter Magyar’s party dominating the election.”

Today’s election had the highest turnout in Hungary’s post-Communist history, with almost 78% of eligible voters having cast their ballots.

CNN reported:

“Viktor Orbán’s election defeat was met with a huge sigh of relief, and a bit of schadenfreude, in Brussels, as European officials hope a new Hungarian government will bring more pro-European attitude to the table.

Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Commission, said on social media that ‘Hungary has chosen Europe’.

‘Europe has always chosen Hungary. Together, we are stronger. A country reclaims its European path. The Union grows stronger’, she said.”

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