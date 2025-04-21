This article originally appeared on m o d e r n i t y and was republished with permission.

Guest post by @ModernityNews

A Democrat County Magistrate Judge in New Mexico resigned days after federal agents discovered a suspected gangbanger illegal alien living in his property and arrested him.

The incident occurred last month, but was reported earlier this week by the Albuquerque Journal.

Judge Joel Canó’s property was raided by Homeland Security where they found and arrested 23-year-old Venezuelan national, and suspected Tren de Aragua gang member Cristhian Ortega-Lopez on gun charges.

A press release notes:

HSI initiated an inquiry into Cristhian Ortega-Lopez in January 2025, following an anonymous tip. Ortega-Lopez, an illegal alien from Venezuela suspected of being affiliated with Tren de Aragua, was allegedly residing with other illegal aliens in Las Cruces, New Mexico, and had been in possession of firearms. The investigators determined Ortega-Lopez had entered the United States illegally on Dec. 15, 2023, and was released pending removal proceedings. Social media evidence showed Ortega-Lopez in possession of multiple firearms at a shooting range in Las Cruces. Ortega-Lopez is charged by criminal complaint with being an illegal alien in possession of a firearm or ammunition.

The illegal had been living in a smaller property behind the Judge’s residence in Las Cruces after apparently meeting his wife while working as a handyman, according to court filings.

They also state that the illegal became friendly with the judge’s stepdaughter, who allowed him to shoot her weapons and idiotically post images of himself posing with them on social media.

Images have also emerged of the smiling judge himself posing with the illegal and his buddies.

Video was also discovered of the judge casually hanging out with the illegal immigrant and handing him a rifle.

Ortega-Lopez admitted to having fired the weapons and consequently faces charges of being an illegal alien in possession of firearms and ammunition.

The federal offense carries a sentence of up to 15 years in prison.

The case comes amid a backdrop of Democrats kicking up a huge furor over the deportation of a suspected MS-13 gang member by the Trump administration.

Conservatives are encouraging them to carry on campaigning on this cause, knowing full well that the optics are woeful for the Democratic Party.

