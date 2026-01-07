This article originally aired on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Paul Serran

Freeland goes to Kiev.

Canada’s former deputy prime minister Chrystia Freeland announced that she will leave Parliament and will accept a job as adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Freeland is the granddaughter of Mykhailo Chomiak, a willing collaborator with Nazi Germany during World War II.

Chomiak was the editor of a Ukrainian-language newspaper in Nazi-occupied Krakow, Poland, in which he promoted Nazi propaganda, celebrated Adolf Hitler and justified the Holocaust in Ukraine.

Freeland’s grandfather also recruited for the Waffen-SS’s 14th Galicia Division, the Ukrainian unit under Nazi command known for atrocities and war crimes against Jews, Poles, and others.

So, it was never surprising how Freeland pushed weak PM Justin Trudeau into spending endless amounts of Canadian taxpayer’s cash to prop-up present-day Nazis in Ukraine.

Now, she will work for her real cause.

BBC reported:

“Freeland said her role as an economic development adviser for Ukraine would be unpaid. In July, she will also take on a position to lead the Rhodes Trust, an educational charity, in the UK.”

“Freeland posted on X on Monday: ‘Ukraine is at the forefront of today’s global fight for democracy, and I welcome this chance to contribute on an unpaid basis as an economic adviser to [Zelensky]. In the coming weeks I will also leave my seat in Parliament. I want to thank my constituents for their years of confidence in me. I am so grateful to have been your representative’.”

Yes, you read it right: she will work for the corrupt country with a president with an expired mandate because they are ‘the forefront of today’s global fight for democracy’.

You can’t make this crap up.

