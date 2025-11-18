The Vigilant Fox

The Vigilant Fox

Read in the Substack app
Open app

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dag Waddell's avatar
Dag Waddell
1h

That guy’s body language wasn’t great. It was like watching the guy Tucker just had on talking about the explosion in toxic brains over his career (1980-now) and pointing to teenage drinking, smoking dope or living in a house full of mould as the smoking gun. Never mind that stats show teenager are drinking much less than they did in the 1970-80’s) It reminded me of the days when big tobacco was doing the circuit point to anything other than cigarettes as the cause of cancer. There’s a lot of misleading information in the world, much more than the accurate variety.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The Vigilant Fox
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture