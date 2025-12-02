This article originally appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation and was republished with permission.

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones are reportedly fuming after their son Dylan Douglas was left visibly rattled and embarrassed during a political roundtable on CNN.

Republican strategist Scott Jennings cut through the noise of the shutdown debate when he challenged Dylan on CNN’s “NewsNight,” pressing him with a pointed question that undercut Douglas’ claim that Republicans were solely to blame for the crisis. The Hollywood couple considered the segment “unfair and exploitative,” arguing their son was thrown into a heated partisan debate he wasn’t prepared to handle, sources told Rob Stuter.

Zeta-Jones allegedly vented to friends that CNN set Dylan up for failure, while Douglas believes the network “crossed a line” by letting the exchange turn into an on-air humiliation. Insiders say the couple is so outraged they intend to “blacklist the whole network” moving forward. One source framed the meltdown bluntly.

“Dylan’s never been spoken to like that in his entire life. He’s always been the golden boy — adored, protected. CNN gave him a taste of the real world, and his parents hated every second of it,” source said, according to Rob Stuter.

Jennings and Dylan clashed over the Senate’s funding bill and the record-long shutdown, with Jennings drilling down on which party actually voted to reopen the government. When Douglas tried to shift the debate to food assistance cuts, Jennings shot back that Republicans voted to fund SNAP 15 times while Democrats voted to defund it 15 times.

Senate Democrats repeatedly prolonged the shutdown in the weeks before Thanksgiving, forcing Americans to bear the brunt as flight cancellations and delays threatened to disrupt holiday travel. President Donald Trump signed a funding bill on Nov. 12 that reopened the government after a 43-day shutdown — the longest in U.S. history.

Zeta-Jones’ management team and Michael Douglas’ representative did not immediately respond to The Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

