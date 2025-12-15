Image credit: Jay Godwin, Flickr

According to PEOPLE, Rob Reiner and his wife, Michelle, were killed by their son, Nick.

Reiner was open about his son Nick’s drug addiction and made a movie about the family’s experience with his drug problem.

Rob Reiner and his wife were found dead in their Brentwood home with knife wounds, according to TMZ.

There is a homicide investigation underway.

“Our sources say the two suffered lacerations consistent with a knife,” TMZ reported.

Two people were found deceased at the Brentwood mansion owned by far-left, Trump-hating Hollywood director Rob Reiner.

Rob Reiner and his wife own the property and live at the residence.

Rob Reiner is 78 years old, and his wife, Michelle, is 68.

NBC Los Angeles reported:

Two people were found dead Sunday afternoon inside a Brentwood home owned by director and actor Rob Reiner, multiple law enforcement sources told NBCLA. The LA Fire Department said a man and a woman were found deceased inside, approximately 78 and 68 years old. LAPD Robbery Homicide Division detectives were assigned to the case. Several other LAPD officials said they were aware of the investigation but could not share any information. There is a large police presence at the home Sunday evening. LAFD paramedics were called to the home on Chadbourne Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Within a few minutes, LAPD officers were dispatched to the home for a report of an, “ambulance death investigation,” which is LAPD terminology when officers are called by firefighters to the discovery of a death.

