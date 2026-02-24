This article originally appeared on m o d e r n i t y and was republished with permission.

A massive fire ravaged the historic Kings Hall Methodist Church in Southall, West London, late Sunday night, reducing much of the over 100-year-old building to ashes.

Dozens of firefighters and ten engines battled the inferno for hours, but the damage was extensive, erasing a piece of Britain’s Christian heritage in a matter of moments.

Footage from the scene shows flames bursting through windows and thick smoke billowing into the night sky, as crowds gathered to watch the destruction unfold.

The church, a community staple since the early 1900s, survived world wars and countless storms—only to succumb to this suspicious blaze. Local reports confirm the fire started around 9:30 p.m., with emergency services flooding the area after multiple 911 calls.

Witnesses and online commentators wasted no time pointing out the eerie pattern: churches across the UK and beyond keep going up in flames, with little outcry from authorities or mainstream outlets.

The sheet scale of these incidents highlights that it’s beyond doubt they are not mere accidents, especially amid unchecked migration and rising tensions.

This isn’t an isolated event. A Montreal church also caught fire early Monday, requiring 100 firefighters to contain it.

Canada’s Notre Dame des Sept Allégresses Church in Trois-Rivières was destroyed by fire in October 2024, part of a wave that has seen over 100 churches burned or vandalized since 2021.

Just last week, arsonists torched St John’s Church in Falkirk, Scotland—a structure dating back to 1840. Police launched an investigation, but details remain scarce.

In addition, the 150-year-old Vondelkerk in Amsterdam was gutted by fire on New Year’s Day amid widespread violence linked to migrant unrest.

And in Paris, Notre-Dame des Champs endured back-to-back arson hits in July 2025, prompting Marine Le Pen to decry the government’s lax response to anti-Christian violence.

In the US, a South Memphis church fire was ruled arson on February 20, adding to a grim tally.

Attacks on churches in the US surged to 436 incidents in 2024, doubling from two years prior, with vandalism, arson, and gun threats dominating.

This has been ongoing and worsening for years.

As fires continue to claim symbols of faith and history, the West faces a stark choice: protect its cultural foundations or watch them burn under the weight of open borders and indifference.

