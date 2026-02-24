This article originally appeared on m o d e r n i t y and was republished with permission. Guest post by @ModernityNews
A massive fire ravaged the historic Kings Hall Methodist Church in Southall, West London, late Sunday night, reducing much of the over 100-year-old building to ashes.
Dozens of firefighters and ten engines battled the inferno for hours, but the damage was extensive, erasing a piece of Britain’s Christian heritage in a matter of moments.
Footage from the scene shows flames bursting through windows and thick smoke billowing into the night sky, as crowds gathered to watch the destruction unfold.
Concerned Citizen @BGatesIsaPyscho
🚨🇬🇧 Meanwhile in London tonight
Kings Hall Church in Southall is completely engulfed in Flames & burning to the ground right now ‼️
Dozens of firefighters & 10+ Engines are on the scene right now tackling the fire.
Churches across the United Kingdom keep getting burned down
11:59 PM · Feb 22, 2026
The church, a community staple since the early 1900s, survived world wars and countless storms—only to succumb to this suspicious blaze. Local reports confirm the fire started around 9:30 p.m., with emergency services flooding the area after multiple 911 calls.
Witnesses and online commentators wasted no time pointing out the eerie pattern: churches across the UK and beyond keep going up in flames, with little outcry from authorities or mainstream outlets.
Currin Cooper @currincooper
What are the odds so many churches survive centuries and just start burning over the last few years? 🤷♀️
2:41 AM · Feb 23, 2026
The sheet scale of these incidents highlights that it’s beyond doubt they are not mere accidents, especially amid unchecked migration and rising tensions.
This isn’t an isolated event. A Montreal church also caught fire early Monday, requiring 100 firefighters to contain it.
Alexandra Lavoie @ThevoiceAlexa
⛪️ A major fire has destroyed the historic Saint-Paul Church in Montreal’s Sud-Ouest borough — another church lost to flames in Canada.
Fortunately, no one was inside the church when the fire broke out.
As a precaution, 148 people were evacuated from the surrounding area,
1:42 PM · Feb 23, 2026
Canada’s Notre Dame des Sept Allégresses Church in Trois-Rivières was destroyed by fire in October 2024, part of a wave that has seen over 100 churches burned or vandalized since 2021.
Global Dissident @GlobalDiss
A massive fire has destroyed the historic Notre Dame des Sept Allégresses Church in Trois-Rivières, Canada.🔥🇨🇦
Since 2021, over 100 churches in Canada have been burned or vandalized.
⁉️Is this a war on Christianity?
2:48 PM · Oct 4, 2024
Just last week, arsonists torched St John’s Church in Falkirk, Scotland—a structure dating back to 1840. Police launched an investigation, but details remain scarce.
m o d e r n i t y @ModernityNews
Why do all these ‘arsonists’ all over Europe like burning churches?
St John’s Church in Falkirk, Scotland, has been set ablaze by an arsonist.
Scottish police have launched an investigation into the attack on the church, which was built in 1840.
3:34 PM · Feb 16, 2026
St John’s Church in Falkirk, Scotland, has been set ablaze by an arsonist.
1:23 PM · Feb 16, 2026 In addition, the 150-year-old Vondelkerk in Amsterdam was gutted by fire on New Year's Day amid widespread violence linked to migrant unrest. And in Paris, Notre-Dame des Champs endured back-to-back arson hits in July 2025, prompting Marine Le Pen to decry the government's lax response to anti-Christian violence.
In the US, a South Memphis church fire was ruled arson on February 20, adding to a grim tally.
WREG News Channel 3 @3onyourside
The Memphis Fire Department is investigating an arson case in South Memphis after a church was set on fire.
More:
10:12 PM · Feb 20, 2026 Attacks on churches in the US surged to 436 incidents in 2024, doubling from two years prior, with vandalism, arson, and gun threats dominating.
This has been ongoing and worsening for years.
Sacred Heart of Jesus parish in northeast Minneapolis was destroyed by a fire Monday night. ATF is investigating the cause. The pastor said "somebody broke into the church and then we don't know what happened."
3:03 PM · Apr 20, 2021 Sachin Jose @Sachinettiyil
St. Mark Church in Athens, Tennessee, was destroyed by fire, and one person lost their life in the blaze
Info: Local 3 News
3:33 PM · Aug 17, 2024 Catholic Arena @CatholicArena
The historic Mackworth All Saints Church has been set on fire tonight in an apparent arson attack.
The church was built in the 14th century.
Europeans are watching their heritage disappear before them.
11:53 PM · Dec 3, 2020
And just like that, another Christian church goes up in flames. This was the listed Victorian age St. Mark’s in London. Now rubble.
3:18 PM · Jan 27, 2023
Another church is burned down in Canada.
This is the historic St. Anne's Angelican Church in Little Portugal in Toronto.
The church was built in 1907-1908 and a designated National Historic Site.
That's around 100 churches burned down or vandalized in Canada now to silence by
4:32 PM · Jun 9, 2024 Catholic Arena @CatholicArena
GERMANY
A Catholic church has been completely destroyed by fire.
St. Joseph's Church in Widdern in the Heilbronn District was completely burned. Police are investigating.
6:47 PM · Aug 18, 2024
As fires continue to claim symbols of faith and history, the West faces a stark choice: protect its cultural foundations or watch them burn under the weight of open borders and indifference.
