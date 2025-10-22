Editorial credit: a katz / Shutterstock.com

Presidential loser Hillary Clinton is big mad about President Trump improving the White House, so mad that she fired off another tweet with replies closed so no one can comment.

As we highlighted earlier, the new leftist software update includes a talking point about Trump now literally ‘destroying’ the White House because work has begun on demolishing and remodelling parts of the East Wing of the building where a grand ballroom is being constructed.

All of this is being paid for by Trump and other private investors, and it’s a much needed upgrade given that events currently have to be held in makeshift tents.

Add to this the fact that the part being demolished was only installed in the 1940s and is not an original feature of the building.

No matter, the screeching hath commenced.

Enter Hillary with her usual complete lies.

If anyone were allowed to reply to her stupid remark, aside from the one rainbow trans flag person on there, it might go something like this…

If Hillary was willing to offer respondents an opportunity to express their opinion on her moronic message, it would read as follows…

Hillary Clinton should also probably get off her high horse when it comes to the sanctity of the White House.

Oof.

No wonder she locks her posts!

‘It’s ok when we do it!’

What’s that again, crooked?

At the end of the day…

