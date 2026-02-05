This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Cristina Laila

Twice-failed presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton lashed out at House Oversight Chairman James Comer ahead of her public testimony on Epstein.

The Clintons caved to House Oversight Chairman James Comer and agreed to publicly testify this month in the Committee’s Epstein investigation.

Bill and Hillary Clinton agreed to testify before the Oversight Committee after Chairman James Comer moved forward in holding them in criminal contempt of Congress.

“Republicans and Democrats on the Oversight Committee have been clear: no one is above the law—and that includes the Clintons,” Comer said.

“After delaying and defying duly issued subpoenas for six months, the House Oversight Committee moved swiftly to initiate contempt of Congress proceedings in response to their non-compliance,” Comer added.

“Once it became clear that we would hold them in contempt, the Clintons completely caved and will appear for transcribed, filmed depositions this month,” Comer said.

The Clintons will testify on February 26 and 27.

“For six months, we engaged Republicans on the Oversight Committee in good faith. We told them what we know, under oath,” Hillary said on Thursday.

“They ignored all of it. They moved the goalposts and turned accountability into an exercise in distraction,” Hillary said.

“If you want this fight, let’s have it,” Hillary Clinton said in a challenge to Comer.

House Oversight Chairman James Comer responded to Hillary Clinton’s challenge.

“Look, the Clintons keep moving the goalposts. In her tweet against me, she was completely dishonest in what she said!” Comer said on The Benny Johnson Show.

WATCH:

