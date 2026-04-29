HILARIOUS: 𝕏 Users Get Creative with Ilhan Omar ‘World War Eleven’ Memes
This is what the internet was made for.
This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.
Guest post by Mike LaChance
As the Gateway Pundit reported just yesterday, a resurfaced video of Rep. Ilhan Omar has been going viral in which she declares that the last time the Alien Enemies Act was invoked was “during World War Eleven.”
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In case you missed it, here’s the video:
Take a look below:
People are so creative. Fun stuff like this is what the internet was made for.
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