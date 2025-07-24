This article originally appeared on m o d e r n i t y and was republished with permission.

Guest post by @ModernityNews

A DEI training video produced by the BBC that purports to provide guidance on how to deal with ‘microaggressions’ in the workplace has gone viral because it’s so ridiculously hilarious.

The video is a perfect example of what deranged leftists believe the world is like, but in reality no one acts the way the actors in the piece do.

It’s like an episode of Ricky Gervais’ The Office, which pokes fun at stereotypes by having characters play up to them for comic effect.

In this section, highlighted by James Esses, a black woman is surrounded by bumbling white co-workers who refer to her as Beyoncé and mimic different black accents.

The taxpayer funded BBC wants you to know that in this guy’s twisted head full of white ignorance it’s a way of effectively connecting with the black person, the insinuation being that this happens all the time in the real world.

“It’s not easy being the minority in any situation. But in the workplace, as the only Black woman, it can be a very frustrating and stressful environment,” the woman says to the camera.

It’s so cringe you can’t look away.

Esses notes that he stumbled upon the video via a local council’s ‘anti-racism’ training program.

Is there more? Please let there be more!

Yes there is.

Here’s the full five minutes:

Good lord.

The last post continues:

And portraying white people as behaving in such a crass manner is also offensive, (you are not all ignorant, racist, boors) Is the BBC operating in an alternate universe to the rest of us? When I was a secretarial temp, I did have one older white man, in the middle of a meeting, talk about the ‘N****r in the woodpile’ though.



He immediately realised what he’d said and he apologised profusely. This was in the mid 1980s. He would probably be sacked now, but a simple apology (which I didn’t actually ask for) was sufficient to resolve the matter. If this were now , I could do an Upton, start crying, declare that I felt ‘unsafe’, be escorted out of the building shaking with ‘trauma’, claim for damages and get loads of compo.

The individuals making these things are completely disconnected from reality, and there are many of them, as we’ve previously highlighted.

Remember Ken, the most insufferable but hilariously politically incorrect co-worker in the universe?

Again we ask, can someone turn all of this into an actual show? There are way worse things on Netflix and Disney +.

