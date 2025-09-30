This article originally appeared on m o d e r n i t y and was republished with permission.

In what looks like a bad comedy sketch, a TDS riddled Massachusetts Karen learned the hard way that leftist rage doesn’t come with an automatic parking brake.

In the quiet town of Upton, about 40 miles west of Boston, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents were carrying out a routine arrest of an undocumented immigrant when the anti-ICE crusader decided to play hero.

She slammed her car to a halt, leapt out without securing the vehicle, and unleashed a tirade of screeching fury at the officers doing their jobs. Moments later, her unattended SUV rolled backward, plunged into a nearby lake, and sank like a stone.

A closer look:

Video of the splash has the internet in stitches, with many dubbing it “instant karma” and others calling for her arrest on environmental charges for polluting the waterway.

“Well, that sucks. Look at that, Lucy. Her car got lost,” an agent said on the video after the car careened into the lake.

This isn’t just a funny fail; it’s a stark symptom of the deranged mindset gripping the anti-enforcement crowd. These unhinged individuals prioritise performative outrage over basic human decency or, apparently, vehicle safety.

Fueled by a toxic brew of open-borders zealotry and entitlement, they storm scenes of lawful arrests, endangering everyone involved, including themselves. How detached from reality do you have to be to abandon your car mid-rant, risking a submerged sedan, all to virtue-signal against federal agents upholding the rule of law?

It’s the kind of irrational hysteria that’s turning neighborhoods into battlegrounds and making a mockery of civil discourse.

ICE itself even piled on with their own X post, noting “If you’re going to stop your car to protest an ICE enforcement… at least put your car into park.”

DHS also announced “You can’t park there!”

This is just a microcosm of the escalating unrest plaguing ICE facilities nationwide. From Portland’s “war-ravaged” streets to Dallas’s deadly shooting at an ICE center last week, protesters—often egged on by Antifa radicals and domestic agitators—have turned routine operations into riots.

Facilities are under siege, with assaults on agents, and even gunfire forcing the Trump administration to draw a hard line. President Trump took to Truth Social, directing Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to deploy “all necessary Troops to protect War ravaged Portland, and any of our ICE Facilities under siege from attack by Antifa, and other domestic terrorists.”

Trump explicitly authorized the use of “full force, if necessary,” a bold escalation to restore order and shield federal personnel from the mob. Hegseth has sent an initial 200 troops in.

Armed Border Patrol agents, clad in tactical gear and toting long guns, have also been marching through downtown Chicago hotspots like Michigan Avenue and the Gold Coast, detaining suspects in broad daylight.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection boats are patrolling the Chicago River—part of “Operation Midway Blitz,” which has netted over 500 arrests.

While Democrats, including Governor JB Pritzker are calling it a authoritarian takeover, locals are pushing back with gratitude. Viral clips from the scene show everyday Chicagoans approaching agents with handshakes and thanks, one woman telling a Border Patrol officer, “Finally, someone’s doing something about the crime—God bless you.”

It’s a refreshing reminder that not everyone buys the fearmongering; many see these guardians as the thin blue line holding back the chaos.

