The Vigilant Fox

The Vigilant Fox

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Occam's avatar
Occam
3h

I dunno. Maybe they can produce some actual, verified and peer-reviewed science to show him where he's wrong?

The amount of bullshit shoveled by Big Pharma on the citizens of this country is shocking. Think about what we know. Now imagine how much we DON'T know.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 The Vigilant Fox · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture