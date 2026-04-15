This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Cristina Laila

A high school principal is being hailed a hero after he tackled a would-be shooter before the gunman opened fire on students last week.

Kirk Moore, the principal at Pauls Valley High School in Pauls Valley, Oklahoma, was reportedly shot in the leg as he charged the gunman.

The gunman was a former student, 20-year-old Victor Hawkins.

“When the principal and other school staff members spotted Hawkins, they attempted to subdue him, leading to a shooting,” the school said in a press release last week.

“The principal was the only individual injured during the incident,” it said.

“Because of the efforts of the school staff, they stopped Hawkins from potentially injuring other staff members and students,” the school said.

WKRC reported last week:

A high school principal was allegedly shot when he subdued a former student who walked into his school armed with a gun, protecting numerous students and staff members. According to a post from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, officers responded to Pauls Valley High School at 2:21 p.m. on April 7 for a report of a shooting. Officers arrived on scene to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound, identified as the school’s principal Kirk Moore by the school district. Moore was reportedly hospitalized in stable condition. Investigators reportedly learned that a former student, 20-year-old Victor Hawkins, walked into the building armed with a loaded gun.

The newly-released surveillance video shows the principal immediately springing into action as Hawkins pointed his loaded firearm.

Moore tackled Hawkins and prevented him from shooting any students.

Hawkins was arrested and charged with two counts of pointing a firearm, one count of shooting with intent to kill, and two counts of unlawful carry, WKRC reported.

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