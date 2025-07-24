This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Cristina Laila

The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday dropped another Trump-Epstein hit piece after the DOJ asked three different courts to unseal grand jury transcripts related to Epstein’s sex trafficking cases.

According to The Wall Street Journal, US Attorney General Pam Bondi told President Trump in May that he is mentioned in the Epstein files.

However, Bondi said the information about the several people who appeared in the Epstein files is “unverified hearsay.”

“When Justice Department officials reviewed what Attorney General Pam Bondi called a “truckload” of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein earlier this year, they discovered that Donald Trump’s name appeared multiple times, according to senior administration officials,” The Wall Street Journal reported.

“In May, Bondi and her deputy informed the president at a meeting in the White House that his name was in the Epstein files, the officials said. Many other high-profile figures were also named, Trump was told. Being mentioned in the records isn’t a sign of wrongdoing,” WSJ said.

Republican lawmakers shrugged off the latest hit piece.

“We were with [Trump] last night. He’s fine. He’s gonna release everything,” Rep. Ralph Norman told Politico.

As expected, Democrat lawmakers are attacking President Trump after The Wall Street Journal’s latest hit piece.

The Justice Department responded with fire.

White House spokesperson Steven Cheung told AXIOS, “This is nothing more than a continuation of the fake news stories concocted by the Democrats and the liberal media.”

The Wall Street Journal also dropped a ‘hit piece’ on President Trump last Thursday evening.

According to the hit piece published by The Wall Street Journal, President Trump wrote Jeffrey Epstein a “bawdy” letter for his 50th birthday depicting a naked woman.

President Trump denied he wrote the letter.

#ad: Tired of probiotics that do nothing? You’re not alone. Most are weak, overhyped, and barely survive your stomach acid.

Global Healing’s Ultimate Probiotic is built differently.

With 36 powerful probiotic strains and 100 billion CFUs per serving, this formula is stacked to help your gut, digestion, and immune system actually thrive.

Try it for yourself at GlobalHealing.com. Use Coupon Code VFOX for 10% off.

Individual results may vary. These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA.

Try Global Healing's Ultimate Probiotic

DISCLOSURE: This is an affiliate link. I may earn a commission if you make a purchase here, at no additional cost to you.

Ghislaine Maxwell allegedly prepared a ‘special gift’ and collected letters written from Trump and other people.

“Maxwell collected letters from Trump and dozens of Epstein’s other associates for a 2003 birthday album, according to documents reviewed by The Wall Street Journal,” The Wall Street Journal reported.

“Pages from the leather-bound album—assembled before Epstein was first arrested in 2006—are among the documents examined by Justice Department officials who investigated Epstein and Maxwell years ago, according to people who have reviewed the pages. It’s unclear if any of the pages are part of the Trump administration’s recent review,” WSJ reported.

“The letter bearing Trump’s name, which was reviewed by the Journal, is bawdy—like others in the album. It contains several lines of typewritten text framed by the outline of a naked woman, which appears to be hand-drawn with a heavy marker. A pair of small arcs denotes the woman’s breasts, and the future president’s signature is a squiggly “Donald” below her waist, mimicking pubic hair,” The Wall Street Journal reported.

President Trump filed a lawsuit against The Wall Street Journal last week.

Copyright 2025 The Gateway Pundit

Share