This article originally appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Andrew Powell

American culture is king, but the left unfortunately makes us dabble into tomfoolery.

As we all know, the United States has Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, Veterans Day, America’s birthday on July 4th, Christmas to celebrate Jesus Christ’s birth, hell, we even have a day to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Everybody seems to get a day in America.

Well, unless you’re a member of the LGBTQ+ community, then you get a whole friggin’ month. And on top of that, Pride Month gets a whole backing from corporations, including NFL franchises.

With June 1 officially getting here Sunday, which is nothing but the kickoff to hurricane season for an enthusiast like me, this obviously means Pride Month is here for the people who celebrate it. And so are the corny rainbow posts from companies and brands. The NFL is no exception to this, with the league themselves spraying out the propaganda to their 37.7 million followers on Twitter.

With that being said, there were a total of 12 teams who said screw the nonsense, not posting anything whatsoever Sunday in the name of Pride Month. And quite frankly, each franchise deserves a round of applause for it.

The glorious list is as follows:

Baltimore Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals

Cleveland Browns

Dallas Cowboys

Indianapolis Colts

Kansas City Chiefs

Las Vegas Raiders

New Orleans Saints

New York Jets

Philadelphia Eagles

Seattle Seahawks

Tennessee Titans

I wish the Steelers would have held onto the anti-Pride Month position to bring us to 13 total NFL franchises, but the fact that we went from 9 to 12 in a year, I’ll take it.

The resistance is strong and continues to get stronger, and it’s a beautiful thing to witness.

